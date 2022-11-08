Calling Fashion Stakeholders: New set of consultations to define holistic and concrete goals for a net positive industry







Today at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) announced that they have partnered to launch the consultation on fashion industry to seek public input on consistent and measurable fashion industry impact goals. The fashion industry targets consultation will aim to identify and converge existing industry-aligned targets, according to the five priorities of theFashion CEO Agenda: Respectful and safe working environments, better remuneration systems, resource management, choice of smart materials and circular systems. In addition, the consultation will seek to articulate new goals where they are not currently covered, such as criteria for buying practices and circular design to establish a pathway to a positive bottom line.(1)fashion industry. The new consultation will be a multi-stakeholder project led byGFA– a non-profit organization that encourages industry collaboration on fashion sustainability to accelerate impact andUNEP, which will draw on the expertise of the wider UN network throughout the process. Together, GFA and UNEP invite stakeholders and partners from across the global value chain, including brands, retailers, NGOs, manufacturers, data providers, innovators, intergovernmental organizations, policy makers , etc., to share their views on the performance indicators and milestones that the industry should strive to meet and, most importantly, to assess the tools and support these players need to move to the action. The fashion and textile industry is responsible for part300 million jobs worldwide, which support vital livelihoods, but also create significant social and occupational risks for workers. Meanwhile, if the fashion industry continues on its current trajectory, it will fall short of the decarbonization targets required to comply with the UNFCCC’s 1.5 degree trajectory by 50%.(2). The fashion value chain also has a significant impact on ecosystems through land use, resource use and pollution. Progress requires a holistic path to respecting planetary sustainability, providing dignified work and protecting the human rights of these millions of people and their communities. next UNEP report,Sustainability and Circularity in the Textile Value Chain: A Global Roadmapand recent global fashion diariesGFA monitorreport sets out priorities and actions that all key stakeholders can take towards transformation. However, this transformation will require stakeholders to work together towards common goals that will reduce the impact of fashion and create positive social and environmental contributions. We know that dealing with the complex matrix of environmental and social issues prevalent in the fashion industry can seem overwhelming, especially when acting in isolation. That’s why, at Global Fashion Agenda, we recognize the unparalleled value of collaboration. We are excited to work with UNEP and seize the broader industry direction for goals that will accelerate the fashion industry, united in their goal of a net positive industry,” said Federica Marchionni, CEO from Global Fashion Agenda. Through the consultation, the organizations intend to clarify and strengthen accountability by concluding a series of consistent, measurable, monitored and comprehensive objectives, so that the industry is able to understand the current state of progress, the areas to focus on to accelerate impact and the time frame to do so. Addressing climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss requires a collaborative and holistic approach. Together with partners within the United Nations and beyond, UNEP is working to ensure a fair and effective transition to circularity in which all stakeholders participate. UNEP welcomes this unique opportunity with GFA to consult with the textile sector, including on circularity, chemicals in products, gender, worker protection and business models to ensure that all voices are understood and enlighten ambitions,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director, Economics and Industry Department. The consultation will consist of an online survey for feedback on the targets which will be available in multiple languages ​​and regional workshops organized by UNEP in Latin America and the Caribbean, West Asia, Asia Pacific and Africa. Distributed by APO Group for the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

