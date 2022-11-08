Fashion
Wimbledon set to change strict dress code for women after recent backlash: About bloody weather
Wimbledon is reconsidering its infamous all-white dress code after pressure mounted for rigid guidelines to be more considerate of women.
The rules currently offer almost no flexibility to players, with a clause stating that underwear that is or may be visible during play (including due to sweating) must also be completely white, except of a single colored trim no longer than one centimeter.
There is a growing conversation that female athletes are stressed when they have their period and have anxiety about leaks and possible staining of their white clothes and underwear.
The dress code was initially introduced to hide sweat stains without considering the specific needs of women, but at Wimbledon earlier this year officials encountered protesters holding signs reading About Bloody Time and Address the dress code.
This followed comments from several women, including former Olympic champion Monica Puig and Australian tennis player Daria Saville, who spoke of the mental stress caused by the all-white dress code and consequent skipping periods.
Tennis great Billie-Jean King also jumped on board saying my generation, we’ve always worried because we wear white all the time, it’s what you wear underneath that’s important for your period. menstrual.
And always checked if showed. You get uptight about it because the first thing we are is artists and you want everything you wear to be flawless, to look great. were artists. Brought it to people.
Tennis coach and mother of former world number one Andy Murray, Judy, told Sportsmail she feels it’s time Wimbledon made the dress code more female-friendly.
One of the biggest problems before in the sport was that it was always white shorts, white kit. Everything was white. Almost every sport has gone color now, she said.
I think it’s definitely a much more open topic of discussion, if you’re wearing all white and maybe leaking while playing. I can’t think of a much more traumatic experience than this.
When all matches are televised and streamed now, that’s something to consider. It’s one of those things, when something like this becomes a topic of discussion, decisions have to be made about it.
However, it’s also very important that we have a lot of women on the decision-making committee, because they understand what it’s like to have menstrual cycles and they understand the fear of it happening while playing.
The white dress code has been a controversial topic for years, with men also falling victim to the rule.
Aussie John Millman had to ask his dad to go buy him lighter colored underwear in 2018, while fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios was at the center of controversy this year when he opted to wear a pair of bright red sneakers and a red baseball cap to and from the yard.
When asked by a reporter if he thought he was above the rules, Kyrgios replied, I just like to wear my Jordans.
The All England Club released a statement saying: Prioritizing women’s health and supporting players according to their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussion with the WTA, with manufacturers and with teams. medical on how we can do that.
But that’s unlikely to be of any use to Kyrigios and his red boots.
