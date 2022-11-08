Valley brides share a unique sisterhood thanks to wedding dresses they once owned

TEMPE, AZ Melissa Darr from Tempe, Arizona sat down with ABC15 and shared one of her favorite wedding planning moments.

I was scrolling through Facebook Marketplace one day and came across an old wedding dress from the 70s or 80s, which I just thought was kinda silly because it was in fashion at the time.

It started with a shared laugh with Darr and his sister. But once the wheels were in motion, his secret search began.

“I told her she should wear it to my bachelorette party as a joke, Darr laughs. How funny it would be if everyone had a dress, and how funny it would be if they didn’t know it. was going to happen.”

Darr found 18 wedding dresses on Facebook, thrift stores and Goodwill that all met certain criteria. She lists, Nothing too stylish, and I had a rule of not spending more than $30 on a dress.”

Darr ended up shelling out $500 for the dresses. She says it was worth every penny as what was up her sleeve was revealed on the second night of her bachelorette weekend.

The girls were in shock, Darr laughed. Half of the girls looked like they were too scared to even walk towards the dresses and the other half wanted to run and see what they were like right now.”

The group in white walked from dinner, to the bar, to the next bar where Darr says there were additional changes. And although torn, with a few more stains, the dresses have had a second life.

That’s why Darr couldn’t just throw them away.

ABC15s Christine Stanwood says to Darr, I love that it’s so fun and so authentically you.

Darr responds, I actually work in corporate sustainability. So for me, the fact that all the dresses were pre-owned was a big plus.”

In the interest of sustainability, Darr listed the beloved dresses on social media. She sold them to another Valley wife, Collen Fay of Gilbert.

What a crazy idea, we have to do this, Fay recalled seeing the post about the dresses. “Melissa worked so hard to find them all.”

Each, like a snowflake: complex, delicate, shimmering and predominantly white.

Fay says as she flips through them, “You could tell they’re so beloved. Like at one point, it was someone’s dream wedding dress.”

Their new home will take them to Nashville, Tennessee. But what about beyond Music City?

Brotherhood of Traveling Pants, Fay nods. Yes yes. It totally reminds me of that.”

And that nuptial bond could last as long as the dresses last.

It’s a way to go from bride to bride to love, keep having fun and pass the torch of love, now it’s your turn to go have fun with your girls,” smiles Fay.

As for Darr, she chooses to wear that same joy on her wedding day, and now on her wedding day.

What makes me happy is just spending time with the people I love, Darr says. I figured as long as those people are around and the bar is full, there’s not much else I need to worry about for the day.