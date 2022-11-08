The Posh Opp Shoppe Fashion Show – The Australian Jewish News





The Posh Opp Shoppes fashion show took place last week and was advertised as a celebration of inclusion and sustainability. The evening was held to celebrate the achievements of the Jewish Children’s Aid Society (JCAS), which began in 1882. In its modern incarnation, its aim is to ensure that children of all abilities are included in mainstream education. JCAS runs the Posh Opp Shoppes to raise money for this cause, reselling high quality, pre-loved merchandise. The event took place in the Block Arcade, an iconic Melbourne venue which was completed in 1893, and catering was provided by All Things Equal. Guests at the fashion show included Caulfield Member David Southwick, Mayor Sally Capp, Glen Eira Town Deputy Mayor Li Zhang and Glen Eira Town Councilor Sam Parasol. The event focused on the importance of upcycling, which is when something is re-imagined and repurposed to give it a new purpose. It featured the work of three young RMIT designers who worked with mentors to create the outfits that later became available for sale through the Posh Opp Shoppes. Model Ellie Cohen on the catwalk. The parade is the result of hundreds of hours of work over the past 12 months, all done by volunteers. It featured clothing made from tablecloths, doilies, sheets, and blankets, among other items. The featured outfits were created by designers Lily Edney, Laura Geng and Sunjin Kim. Their mentors throughout the process were Debbie Cohen, Jeanette Damen and Carmella Rauchberger. The MC of the evening was fashion journalist Rachelle Unreich, who said: “Having written about some of the issues inherent in the fashion industry, I know how devastating the impacts of fashion can be if they are addressed without aiming for sustainability. JCAS and Melbourne GP board member Melody Curtis said she was not a fashionista, but an expert on the topic of inclusion. Having counseled so many of her patients, she has a deep understanding of how belonging and inclusion are so vital to mental health. In Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, each person and each thing has beauty, value and potential. It’s at the heart of what we do at JCAS and our Posh Opp Shoppes. We believe that every child should be nurtured and nurtured to be the best they can be. We help children with disabilities in mainstream schools mainly by subsidizing integration aids. By including these children, we are not only helping them, but educating an entire generation about the importance of embracing difference. To date, we have helped over 1,000 children, Curtis told AJN. Shiva Singam, Business Development and Experiences Consultant at Melbourne Fashion Festival, was present at the event and said: “What a wonderful way to learn about the Posh Opp Shoppes and the incredible work they do for JCAS, adding, a magical night featuring emerging designers, inclusivity, upcycling, sustainability and hearing about the incredible courage of their new JCAS Ambassador, Donna Cohen. Receive the AJN newsletter by email and never miss our best stories Free subscription

