Taking fast fashion out of fashion – POLITICO

Do more. Go further. Be ambitious. This is the message to the industry from consumers, investors and policy makers when it comes to tackling the biggest issues facing us as a society. Mentalities are changing and we are demanding more from companies, particularly in terms of the environment.

Europe is used to leading the way when it comes to sustainability measures, so it’s no surprise that the EU wants to promote a more sustainable textile industry. The European Union intends to put fast fashion out of fashion. This is the very clear ambition of the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles.

Textiles are the fourth cause of environmental damage after food, housing and transport.

These efforts are laudable and, if done well, could have a huge impact. Textiles are the fourth cause of environmental damage after food, housing and transport according to the European Environment Agency.

Between 2000 and 2014, global clothing production more than doubled. We are buying more clothes than ever and throwing them away even faster. This overconsumption problem, fueled by an increase in the production of cheap textiles based on fossil fuels, must be resolved. Fossil fuel-based fibers, such as polyester, recycled polyester and nylon now account for 62% of global fiber production, and it should continue to grow rapidly. When fewer and better products are produced, it will be possible to use those we have longer, and circular textile patterns such as repair, rental, reuse and recycle will become viable.

The European Commission seeks to remedy the environmental damage caused by the textile industry and to make the transition to a circular textile economy. The EU Ecodesign Regulation for Sustainable Products and the forthcoming proposal for the substantiation of eco-claims are both essential efforts.

However, a change of course is needed for the Commission to achieve its laudable goals.

The Commission has cited the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology as a possible tool to implement these pieces of legislation. But the methodology is outdated. It does not include indicators for microplastic pollution, plastic waste and circularity which are essential for the EU if it is to achieve its targets.

Simply put, the EU cannot manage what it does not measure. Failure to include these fast fashion-targeted metrics will give brands the right to greenwash, guiding well-meaning consumers to unwittingly buy more, rather than less, fossil fuel-based fast fashion products.

Adding these new indicators to the PEF, and giving them sufficient weighting against the other 16 indicators to have a meaningful impact on the overall PEF score, is key to influencing consumer choices and achieving EU goals. .

Synthetic clothing accounts for more than a third of primary releases of microplastics into the world’s oceans.

Synthetic clothing represents more than a third of primary releases of microplastics to the world’s oceans. This should be reflected in the overall PEF score as the primary indicator. Too much is known about the extent of microplastic pollution and its environmental impacts to hide this information from consumers.

Circularity must be a priority in any tool used to achieve EU circular economy goals. The Commission claims that circularity is already addressed in the PEF. But its definition of circularity is extremely narrow, especially when compared to credible indicators such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundations Materials Circularity Indicator omitting or underweighting important attributes such as biological circularity.

A clearly defined plastic waste indicator is also needed given the significant contribution of synthetic clothing to fast fashionEurope the landfills are overflowing with discarded clothes and the objectives of the EU Plastics Strategy. It’s not a controversial idea solid waste generation is the least preferred option in the EU waste hierarchy. Current PEF calculations for a polyester sweater show that the score only increases by 0.7% if the sweater is landfilled, due to the minimal priority given to plastic waste. That’s not good enough for a product that won’t biodegrade and sit in landfills indefinitely.

Ensuring that consumers can easily access reliable information about a garment’s environmental impact and make responsible purchasing choices is key to driving the changes needed in the textile sector. In an industry awash with greenwashing, facilitated by brand-dominated and self-managed definitions of sustainability, the need for regulation and harmonized claims for consumers has never been greater.

This was recently reported by consumer protection authorities in the Netherlands and Norway when they issued joint guidance on using the Higg Material Sustainability Index (MSI) tool to communicate product sustainability, stating that environmental claims based on the Higg MSI methodology should be reviewed to mitigate the risk of mislead consumers. Both authorities send a timely and important message to the fashion industry and governments: environmental claims must be accurate if they are to enable consumers to make informed and truly impactful purchasing decisions.

Only with a change of course will the EU achieve its goals sooner, meet society’s high expectations of its leaders, and make fast fashion go out of fashion.