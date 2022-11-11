Gap Inc. and ICON 360 renew first award for NC A&Ts fashion program | Education





EAST GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 10, 2022) Merchandising and fashion design students and faculty at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have a new reason to dress up and celebrate. For a second year, the program received the top prize of $100,000 from Gap Inc. apparel and fashion industry nonprofit ICON 360. The award is part of their Closing the Gap initiative, which provides financial support for fashion programs at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The award is the most important initiative and one of only 10 taken at this level nationally. NC A&T is honored to receive the top prize of $100,000, said Devona Dixon, Ph.D, program professor. This is the second year of the Closing the Gap initiative and A&T received the top prize for a second year. We are pleased ! Gap Inc. and ICON 360, the philanthropic arm of Harlems Fashion Row, announced the award at a recent networking dinner attended by students and faculty from the program. The award will be used to support students in a variety of ways, Dixon said: to provide scholarships and stipends to offset their moving costs for out-of-state internships; supporting fashion industry study tours; and help develop both an in-house fashion-focused library and a spring student showcase. Well being able to bring industry creatives and executives-in-residence to the program, and also provide professional development support for faculty, she said. This award continues the relationship started last year with ICON 360 and Gap Inc., when A&T’s fashion design and merchandising program also received the $100,000 top prize. Since then, Harlems Fashion Row and other fashion industry professionals have launched a series of lectures for fashion students; attended the spring program presentation; and sponsored a trip to New York for program students. Our partnership with Gap Inc. is important, said Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlems Fashion Row. It offers financial rewards to deserving HBCUs so they can encourage black students to innovate and advance the needle in the world of fashion. NC Agricultural and Technical State University won this $100,000 award due to its impressive application. We saw that they were doing well with their existing resources and we were confident that they would be good stewards and use the grant to further their fashion agenda. ICON 360 and Gap Inc.’s commitment to helping HBCU’s fashion programs more effectively prepare a minority talent pool for the industry is greatly appreciated, said fashion program faculty members. These funds will provide students with exposure and content that otherwise would have been absent from the program, said Elizabeth Newcomb Hopfer, Ph.D., associate professor at the program. Graduates will be prepared for competitive placement and will be positioned to fill industry gaps in diverse representation. The continued commitment of ICON 360 and Gap Inc. is applauded and greatly appreciated. About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the largest historically black university in the nation, as well as the highest ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant doctoral university, classified as high research by the Carnegie Foundation, and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&Ti is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture, and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

