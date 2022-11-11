AMD EPYC Genoa outpaces Intel Xeon in breathtaking fashion

The AMD EPYC 9004 series, whose code name is “Genoa”, does not change the situation. We use it a lot in the industry, but it’s not a 15-25% generational improvement. The new AMD EPYC Genoa changes the very basis of what it means to be a server. This is a 50-60% (or more) improvement per socket, meaning we’re getting 3:2 or 2:1 consolidation over the previous generation. If you’re moving from 3-5 year old Xeon Scalable (1st and 2nd Gen) servers to EPYC, the potential for consolidation is even more immense, closer to 4:1. This new series is about more than just extra cores or a few new features. AMD EPYC Genoa is a game-changer, and we’ll explain why in detail in this article.

This may be the longest article on STH this year. We’re going to have a ton here, and as I’m writing this a week before launch, we’ve had to reduce the scope of this piece just due to time constraints. With that, let’s go.

AMD EPYC 9004 Genoa: the video

This is a (very) long article. We also have a video, and it may be one of the few pieces we do that will be quicker to get a summary while watching, rather than reading. Here is the video:

We have a lot more detail in this article, but if you want to podcast this one (you can even speed it up) for later, feel free to get a simple preview. As always, we suggest you open this video in its own window, tab, or application for the best viewing experience.

AMD EPYC Genoa Market Background: Current Market

AMD is launching the Genoa part at a bit of an odd time. Intel still has its Ice Lake and Cooper Lake generation Xeon parts as part of its 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable family. This means Intel has chips with up to 28 cores and 6 channels of DDR4 that can scale up to 4-8 sockets (and up to one) and 40 cores and 8 channels of DDR4 for 2-socket applications . The full instruction set is generally common, but some examples, such as bfloat16 support, are not identical between the two.

If you took a high-end dual-socket Ice Lake server with 2 x 40-core Ice Lake Xeon processors and a high-end 4-socket server with 4 x 28-core processors, you would get 192 cores in total, the same as a dual-socket Genoa server top-end. Overall memory bandwidth would also be in a similar ballpark. In this review, Genoa might seem like an asymmetric advancement, and that’s because it is. Intel will have its answer in two months but it will not directly compete on a core-for-core basis with the Genoa 84 and 96 core. Intel will instead focus on the mainstream 16-64 core market when Sapphire Rapids arrives in 2023.

The chips themselves are absolutely gigantic, as are the resources they offer. Here is the lscpu output of a 96-core AMD EPYC 9654 dual-processor system with 192 cores, 384 threads, and 768MB of combined L3 cache.

Our tech readers in the screenshot above will also notice that there are a slew of new instructions including AVX-512 and AI-focused instructions including VNNI from Ice Lake Xeons to bfloat16 support from Cooper Lake Xeons.

AMD’s approach is simple. It uses the same basic Zen4 CCD array that it uses in its Ryzen 7000 series desktop products and combines several of them with a much larger and more capable I/O array in one package. New for this generation is that AMD uses up to 12 instead of 8 of these CCDs as it did in its EPYC 7002 (Rome) and EPYC 7003 Milan generations.

Intel’s goal, knowing that AMD will have a roughly 50% core count advantage at the high end, will be to fight at the core of the market that buys low core count SKUs and use accelerators to give performance gains far beyond cores alone. can provide.

AMD EPYC 9004 processors are the start of a very different environment in the world of servers. Although they’re relatively huge, they won’t be AMD’s best performers per core or even AMD’s highest core count in this cycle. Genoa is simply the main part of AMD.

AMD EPYC Genoa Market Context: There’s More!

Perhaps the biggest difference between this launch and some of the previous launches is positioning. AMD now has enough scale to go beyond a single design for the entire market, scaling cores, frequency, and TDP. Instead, AMD will now have solutions specific to some of its most important segments.

The first of these solutions is the new AMD EPYC Bergamo. This will use the same AMD Socket SP5 as Genoa, but with a focus on maximizing core count for cloud workloads. AMD will reduce cache sizes to accommodate more cores, but otherwise it will be AMD’s high core count solution up to 128 cores per socket. Genoas’ title is only 96 hearts. We’ll be happy for a 50% generational increase in core count in this article, but Bergamo is another 33% increase from the 96-core mark and is slated for 1H 2023. AMD to the threat of Arm server processors.

Genoa-X will break the 1GB/socket L3 cache barrier. With standard Genoa we get up to 384MB L3 cache per socket or 768MB L3 cache per 2P server. With Milan-X, we had 64 cores and up to 768 MB of L3 cache per socket. We expect AMD to offer more than 2 GB of L3 cache in a dual-socket server in 2023. Genoa-X will be targeted at applications, such as those in the HPC space, where the addition of V- 3D caching increases data locality to the point that less energy is wasted moving data. Genoa-X is aimed at HPC and we hope to see other verticals served with parts such as frequency-optimized and high-cache parts for databases, but AMD hasn’t talked about it yet.

The new SP5 socket servers are so large that they are simply too large for many applications.

The new AMD EPYC Siena platform will be designed to integrate more cutting-edge devices. It’s a hot space and we’ve already seen companies like Ampere with its Arm-based processors start showing proof of concept for the smart edge.

AMD Instinct MI300 is perhaps the other HPC part. This will combine x86 and GPU IP into packages that also have high-speed memory built-in. NVIDIA will have Grace Arm CPU and NVIDIA and Intel GPU modules with Falcon Shores XPUs. It’s an industry trend we’ve been waiting for in the supercomputing and HPC spaces.

The bottom line here is that the AMD EPYC Genoa launch today is different from previous launches in Naples, Rome, and Milan. Genoa is not expected to serve the entire market with HPC, cloud and edge markets using different AMD chips later in 2023.

With that, let’s move on to making Genoa.