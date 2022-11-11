The most knowledgeable viewers spotted the course of the collision years ago.
Princess Diana's revenge dress is in The Crown along with other revenge outfits
The skintight black off-the-shoulder mini dress that Diana wore in 1994 became the symbol of the whole story of the fury-free hell of the Princess of Wales’ divorce in the 1990s. She wore it with heels tops and a beaded choker at a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London the night her husband admitted to his continuing adultery on television, and it was an instant sensation, crushing virtually all of Charles’ potential good press under a stiletto heel. Made by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the dress was a last-minute choice on Diana’s part, but it has remained a near-legendary garment in the years since, worthy of what it is. incredibly juicy Wikipedia page (one of 10 entries listed in the irresistible black dresses category).
Ultimately, perhaps anticlimatically, Diana’s little black dress (her second most famous dress after the big white) is on screen in Season 5 for about 13 seconds. But the real Diana had a revenge look that wasn’t limited to just one dress. The Princess of Wales’ personal style had a whole era of revenge, a show the show only alludes to, and the revenge wasn’t just directed at Charles.
Of course it wasn’t not directed at Charles. The most obvious type of revenge dressing, after all, is flaunting what you want your ex to know they’re missing. And the night Charles revealed the TV interview, so goes the story, Diana told her stylist, Anna Harvey, that she wanted to look like a million dollars.
That night in 1994 marked the start of Diana’s pivot to bolder, more sensual pieces. Heels got higher, hemlines got shorter, says Eloise Moran, author of The Lady Di Look Book and creator of @ladydirevengelooks on Instagram. You know, the full cleavage and thighs. For example, the following year, at the Serpentine Gallery gala, Diana wore another mini dress, this time a beaded blue Catherine Walker with an open back. It’s almost like it’s trying to top last year’s dress, Moran says. I think that was probably the first time we saw her in a plunging neckline.
This dress gets even more screen time in The Crown than the black revenge dress. Curiously, costume designer Amy Roberts portrays a version of this on Diana in a scene where she sees Swan Lake in 1997, although in reality Diana was wearing a different but equally complimentary dress that evening: a short Jacques Azagury neckline in almost the same color but with a square neckline.
After her split from Charles in 1992, Moran notes, Diana also began to devote more time to her fitness and diet, an intentional departure from the unhappy early days of her marriage, when she suffered from bulimia and was obviously getting skinny. It was a bit of what we would now call self-care, Moran says. Which may be another reason why Diana’s muscular and lean legs were suddenly often on display.
It would be unfair, however, to reduce the era of Diana’s revenge dress to just a prolonged period of divorce-related grudges. It was also a sartorial cue to the family she married: her efforts to stay in her good graces now abandoned, Diana’s fashion choices abruptly stopped looking like someone trying not to embarrass The Firm.
Wearing black, for example, has been a long-standing no-no for the royal family, outside of funerals. But Diana loved the color black. She thought it was really elegant, Moran said. And obviously it’s the color of sexual sophistication. She really embraced that during those years. Although the show ignores it, Moran points out in The Lady Di Look Book that Diana wore black again the night her famous BBC Panorama interview aired, and she called designer Jacques Azagury that morning to ask, as Azagury reminded Moran, for a very nice sexy dress in black.
Diana incorporated another forbidden color into her everyday style choices when she started wearing red nail polish, according to Moran. The late Queen Elizabeth II wore only ballet slippers by Essie, a barely there shade of pink, and even in recent years Princess Catherine of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have banned wearing nothing else on their fingernails. Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in The Crown is indeed wearing red nail polish in the Serpentine Gallery scene, although you might have to squint to spot it.
In 1996, Diana openly flouted the royal expectation of modesty when she made her only appearance at a Met Gala: she wore a lingerie-inspired navy silk gown with lace spaghetti straps designed by John Galliano. Diana opted for a boudoir look again in 1997 at the film’s premiere In Love and War with a navy blue dress featuring a lace back panel. While neither made the cut for The Crown’s new season, they remain unusual examples of a royal partaking in the current underwear-as-outwear trend.
And, in perhaps her most subtle rebuke of British expectations, Diana eschewed the tradition of wearing mostly British designers during her public appearances and instead opted for trendier looks from designers like Dior and Versace. Diana was ditching the very British look she had had for so long and embracing foreign designers. Definitely develop more of an international look, says Moran. The idea of this princess stepping out into Versace, the world’s sexiest designer, is in itself just a major revenge move.
Of course, the revenge wardrobe has extended beyond formal events. As Moran points out, Diana was the rare royal at the time who reveled in being seen and photographed in informal streetwear like sweatshirts, puffer jackets, baseball caps, sneakers and, perhaps the most famous, bike shorts. Episode 7 of the new season of The Crown faithfully recreates a striking outfit Diana was photographed in: skintight black pants, a red puffer jacket and her beloved Canadian Mounted Police baseball cap.
The fact that they weren’t even British Sweatshirts or bike shorts, Moran notes, seemed to take her further away from royal tradition: Diana’s streetwear was often made by American designers, and she was eminently memorable sweatshirts were often emblazoned with the names of American institutions like Harvard and Northwestern. She was even photographed several times wearing American sweatshirts, one of them designed by polo ralph lauren. She loved the sense of American style and its ease, Moran says. Dianas Harvard’s turtleneck sweatshirt makes several appearances on The Crown throughout Season 5, but is paired only once with her beloved bike shorts.
When Moran started the @ladydirevengelooks Instagram account, she said, she shared a number of photos of the princess in motion, looking strong and healthy in said bike shorts. People seemed surprised to learn of Diana’s love of leisurewear. But they loved it. Street looks, the kind of off-duty looks, Moran says, have that sense of power behind them. Just about the fact that she’s not wearing what you expect her to be.
Perhaps that’s what made Diana’s original revenge dress so immediately iconic: there’s a certain power in saying, through the clothes, that maybe the people who thought they knew you never knew you from everything.
