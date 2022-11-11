Fashion
Men’s Fashion: Top shoe and color trends to experiment with this season | fashion trends
Like other fashion trends, shoe trends come and go. The good part is that people are no longer settling for things that look good but feel just as good. With the pandemic pushing social affairs to the bare minimum, our way of life has changed dramatically. More than ever, we have started to value health and fitness. From yoga to home workouts and morning walks to jogs, people have adopted healthy habits for good. Invariably, this has led to an increased demand for high quality, comfortable and varied shoes suitable for different activities and occasions. (Also read: Winter essentials: 5 trendy clothes that men must have in their winter wardrobe )
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, founder of Chappers, shared an in-depth guide to help you make the call if you’re trying to navigate the ever-changing footwear landscape. He shared emerging trends in men’s shoes, as well as styling tips.
1. Moccasins
Loafers have taken over the footwear market this year, and things are set to get even better in the next. All-weather moccasins are highly sought after for their versatility and elegance. Wear it under your denim, shorts, cotton slacks or slacks in the wee hours tonight; moccasins will not disappoint. Any shade of brown will go great with a semi-formal look, and save the blues and grays for your casual outfit.
2. Slip-on shoes
Men should have at least one pair of slip-ons in their shoe collection. They are versatile, durable and allow your feet to breathe. The best part is that slip-ons can be paired with any casual outfit, whether it’s a t-shirt with jeans or a button-down shirt with cotton pants. Until now, men have preferred slip-ons in basic tones like black, white and gray, but experimenting with bolder tones won’t hurt them. With neon having made a noticeable comeback, you might want to try your hand at neon-colored slip-ons ranging from electric green to lemon yellow to neon orange. You will surely steal the show in these super fun and vibrant slip-ons.
3. Brogues
Brogues are durable and stylish low-heeled shoes that have been around since the late 1700s. It is often said that those who consider themselves gentlemen should ideally have brogues in their wardrobe. Brogues are suitable for your business meetings and casual outings, providing better utility than others. A brogue in dark brown, navy, black or dual shades makes for a statement accessory like no other. Invest in a good quality brogue from a premium brand, and it will age with you.
4. Sneakers
If you want to add variety to your otherwise monotonous shoe collection, a pair of espadrilles will provide a breath of fresh air. For summers, especially, espadrilles will provide the right amount of breathability and comfort. You can either go bold in rich reds and blues for nighttime occasions or stay well within your comfort zone with colors like beige, brown or black. Pair these shoes with a polo t-shirt, cotton pants and a semi-casual blazer and turn heads effortlessly.
5. Casual sneakers
Sneakers can never go out of style and strength! Whether you’re going for a quick errand to the grocery store, a casual get-together with a friend, an evening stroll in the park, or even a quick weekend hike, your sneakers will go with you everywhere. The great thing about having a pair of sneakers in your shoe collection is the variety and styles you can choose from at each price point. Besides the all-time classic white sneakers, you can opt for multi-colored pairs in bold, funky or subtle pastels ranging from blue, yellow, purple and green to red or orange.
These are some of the fashionable shoes for men that are likely to make the rounds in the future. Grab a pair of these shoes and you’ll be sorted to dress up for any occasion, whether it’s a fun, casual event or a formal corporate gathering. Above all, do not hesitate to play with colors with different outfits. Celebrate your choices and let your confidence shine through because it makes you unique.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/mens-fashion-top-footwear-trends-and-colours-to-experiment-with-this-season-101668087230580.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field Hockey Sectional Finals: LIVE Updates, Results, Photos and Featured Coverage, Nov. 10
- Men’s Fashion: Top shoe and color trends to experiment with this season | fashion trends
- Imran Khan urges his followers to march on Islamabad without him
- Hospitality and Entertainment Sectors Increase Seef Properties Profits | THE DAILY TRIBUNE
- Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali in person
- Global stock markets jump as US inflation drops to 7.7%
- Urban Air Adventure Park Multi-Unit Franchisees Continue Growth With Family Entertainment Brand By Expanding Florida Presence | Company
- A Guide to Modern Football Analysis for Beginners
- Princess Diana’s revenge dress is in The Crown along with other revenge outfits
- A local man plays bass for the winners of the University of Alabama Battle of the Bands
- Rhode Island Lottery: $15,208 Daily Numbers winner; $50,000 Powerball and two unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions tickets
- New Jersey Devils Name Martin Brodeur Executive VP of Hockey Ops