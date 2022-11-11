Men’s Fashion: Top shoe and color trends to experiment with this season | fashion trends

Like other fashion trends, shoe trends come and go. The good part is that people are no longer settling for things that look good but feel just as good. With the pandemic pushing social affairs to the bare minimum, our way of life has changed dramatically. More than ever, we have started to value health and fitness. From yoga to home workouts and morning walks to jogs, people have adopted healthy habits for good. Invariably, this has led to an increased demand for high quality, comfortable and varied shoes suitable for different activities and occasions. (Also read: Winter essentials: 5 trendy clothes that men must have in their winter wardrobe )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harshwardhan Patwardhan, founder of Chappers, shared an in-depth guide to help you make the call if you’re trying to navigate the ever-changing footwear landscape. He shared emerging trends in men’s shoes, as well as styling tips.

1. Moccasins

Loafers have taken over the footwear market this year, and things are set to get even better in the next. (Unsplash)

Loafers have taken over the footwear market this year, and things are set to get even better in the next. All-weather moccasins are highly sought after for their versatility and elegance. Wear it under your denim, shorts, cotton slacks or slacks in the wee hours tonight; moccasins will not disappoint. Any shade of brown will go great with a semi-formal look, and save the blues and grays for your casual outfit.

2. Slip-on shoes

Men should have at least one pair of slip-ons in their shoe collection. (istockphoto)

Men should have at least one pair of slip-ons in their shoe collection. They are versatile, durable and allow your feet to breathe. The best part is that slip-ons can be paired with any casual outfit, whether it’s a t-shirt with jeans or a button-down shirt with cotton pants. Until now, men have preferred slip-ons in basic tones like black, white and gray, but experimenting with bolder tones won’t hurt them. With neon having made a noticeable comeback, you might want to try your hand at neon-colored slip-ons ranging from electric green to lemon yellow to neon orange. You will surely steal the show in these super fun and vibrant slip-ons.

3. Brogues

Brogues are durable, stylish low-heeled shoes that have been around since the late 1700s. (pixabay)

Brogues are durable and stylish low-heeled shoes that have been around since the late 1700s. It is often said that those who consider themselves gentlemen should ideally have brogues in their wardrobe. Brogues are suitable for your business meetings and casual outings, providing better utility than others. A brogue in dark brown, navy, black or dual shades makes for a statement accessory like no other. Invest in a good quality brogue from a premium brand, and it will age with you.

4. Sneakers

If you want to add variety to your otherwise monotonous shoe collection, a pair of espadrilles will provide a breath of fresh air. (istockphoto)

If you want to add variety to your otherwise monotonous shoe collection, a pair of espadrilles will provide a breath of fresh air. For summers, especially, espadrilles will provide the right amount of breathability and comfort. You can either go bold in rich reds and blues for nighttime occasions or stay well within your comfort zone with colors like beige, brown or black. Pair these shoes with a polo t-shirt, cotton pants and a semi-casual blazer and turn heads effortlessly.

5. Casual sneakers

Sneakers can never go out of style and strength. It is a must have for all men. (pixabay)

Sneakers can never go out of style and strength! Whether you’re going for a quick errand to the grocery store, a casual get-together with a friend, an evening stroll in the park, or even a quick weekend hike, your sneakers will go with you everywhere. The great thing about having a pair of sneakers in your shoe collection is the variety and styles you can choose from at each price point. Besides the all-time classic white sneakers, you can opt for multi-colored pairs in bold, funky or subtle pastels ranging from blue, yellow, purple and green to red or orange.

These are some of the fashionable shoes for men that are likely to make the rounds in the future. Grab a pair of these shoes and you’ll be sorted to dress up for any occasion, whether it’s a fun, casual event or a formal corporate gathering. Above all, do not hesitate to play with colors with different outfits. Celebrate your choices and let your confidence shine through because it makes you unique.

