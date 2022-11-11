Chattanooga Fashion Expo’s Hair Peace: Black Hair’s Journey Comes to Hunter Museum

peace of hair, Chattanooga Fashion Expo’s premier show is a can’t-miss fashion and music show written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario presenting his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga’s modern architectural gem on the river.

Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is presented by Chattanooga Fashion Expo with creative director Demetrius Seay. Local African-American models and dancers will present an original multi-arts show by choreographer Damien Kyle.

With looks created by a team of talented hair, makeup and nail professionals overseen by celebrity stylist Andrea Mona Bowman, the performance will feature six original couture dresses designed by Romey Roe of New Orleans and jewelry from local designers Crown & Heights and Bronze Visionary.

Memories and Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art was curated and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

While in Middle Tennessee High School, Seay won the ASCAP Quincy Jones Songwriters Scholarship which launched his career in showbiz.

“As a black student moving through these opportunities, I had to accept that I was letting white supremacy distort my perspective. It changed all of my paradigms. Over time, I realized how many strong pillars virtuous were ours to uphold was the Eurocentric norm,” Demetrius Seay explained.

Through research and study of African spirituality, Seay has made inroads into the ubiquitous white standard of beauty.

“My hair was the real pathway to finding my connection. That’s when I had to go natural because I chemically burned my scalp, I could see how much freedom I was gaining. My opinions on the world and how I actually fit in has completely changed!” Says Seay.

Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four-day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose goal is to showcase, educate and mentor emerging and established creatives towards a professional career in fashion design. Our shows feature the work of fashion artists from the Southeast and beyond.

The 2022 event taking place November 17-20, 2022 features three distinct parades, a varied and free educational program, competitions, receptions and parties, networking and mentorship opportunities and much more.