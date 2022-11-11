Men of the Desert parade on December 4 to save animals from euthanasia





What do dogs, dudes and creative losers have in common? They all come together to support animal samaritans‘Animal Rescue Program. Dec. 4 at the Palm Springs Air Museum and benefiting the nonprofit animal organization will be the 13th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show and Luncheon. Produced by SusanSteinStyle in collaboration with the co-chairs of the event Patrick Mundt and Lori Serflingthe event will begin with a silent auction at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the fashion show at noon. The Handsome Hounds of the Coachella Valley, who will rock the track with their canine friends, are Gabriel Aguirre; Anderholt species; Kevin Bass; Brandon Boswell; Marshal Brown; Andy-Dick; Mehran Elly, MD; Dennis Flaig Moore; Brad Fuhr; Dawson Johnson; Squire Junger; Joshua Levy; James Lindquist; Raju Mehta; Andrew Mills; Patrick Mundt; David Olives; Dave Romness, MD; Sam Spinello; Erik Schnaser, MD; Otis Taylor; Tom Truhe, DDS; Macaury Warren; and Kristofer Westerhof, MD. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by a group of animal lovers committed to solving the epidemic of pet homelessness and preventable pet euthanasia, Animal Samaritans has been working for over four decades to improve the lives of animals and people in the Coachella Valley. The Men of the Desert Fashion Show and Luncheon is the biggest and most exciting event of the year for the organization. The 60-foot runway ensures high visibility as models walk with their canine companions in the latest men’s fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue. This year, international award-winning designer Christopher Bateswho has his design studio in Milan, Italy, will present his latest collection for men as well as Christopher Bates’ “Top Gun” collection, created in collaboration with Paramount Studios and the film “Top Gun Maverick”. Proceeds from the event benefit Animal Samaritans animal rescue program and No Kill Animal Shelter. Over the past twelve years, the program has saved more than 15,000 adoptable at-risk dogs and cats from impending euthanasia and helped them find their forever homes. The main sponsor of the event is Carl Jud Foundation. Patte d’Or sponsors are Eisenhower Medical Center and Helen Galen and Jamie Kabler. Silver Paw sponsors are The Auen Foundation, John Salta and Gary Kieff and Barry Manilow. Bronze Paw sponsors include Contour dermatology, IE gives, Sarah Milmet, The Jewelers’ Walk, Jonathan Spyboy, Phyllis Eisenberg, David Kowalczyk and Curtis Johnson. Copper Paws sponsors are OKAY, First bank and Deborah Romness. Tail Waggers are Joseph Ambroiseduck mouth Nancy Nevil, Ed Zeigler and David Gaines, Mark Smith and Di Da jewelry. Tickets for the event are $250 for VIP track seating and $200 for general admission seating. The Palm Springs Air Museum is located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs. For more information, call (760) 332-5027. To buy tickets, go to maritansanimals.org/mod.

