



Family traditions are what make holidays memorable and special. Bake special cakes and cookies, decorate hallways, sing some songs, and the coziest idea of ​​all is hitting the couch in the best matching family pajamas. The tradition is more popular than ever, and taking a holiday photo in your coordinating pajamas brings a bit of humor and lighthearted silliness to the end of the year. Smile! The best family pajamas make vacation photos fun and easy. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILER Some festive prints never go out of style and always look sharp in photos. classic buffalo throws and flannel separates in holiday tartans. After doing our research, we determined Hanna Anderson to have the best family pajamas overall, with soft pairs in adorable prints that you’ll want to wear all day. The PJ Square won for the best affordable options and pottery barn is ideal if you want Christmas-specific sets. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best matching family pajamas to kick off the holidays. Best Matching Family Pajamas Overall Long Johns That Make You Happy < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Made from skin-friendly organic cotton, these pajamas will keep you cozy and warm all season long. This set of bold graphic prints is a best seller, so grab your adult, kid’s and baby sizes while they’re available. Best Affordable Matching Family Pajamas Festive and economical The PJ Place, as the name suggests, specializes in all things sleepwear. You’ll find matching sets for babies, toddlers, big kids, and adults (with unisex sizing) in a variety of affordable styles, from graphic prints to classic throws, which are often on sale as well. This Winter Bear set is particularly cute. Best Family Matching Monogrammed Pajamas Personalized pajamas everyone will love Lands End is a go-to source for well-made sleepwear, which includes matching sets you can monogram for an extra special touch (it costs $8 per item). This festive throw is a classic look you’ll wear beyond the holidays and is cut from soft flannel. Best Matching Christmas Family Pajamas Traditional with a modern twist Pottery Barn Kids offers soft organic cotton pajamas for children and adults in festive Christmas prints, including this Heritage Santa option. Tops and bottoms have a fine knit that provides a soft finish and breathability. Styles for the whole family start at $46 and go all the way up to $86 for the unisex adult set. Best matching family pajamas for the holidays Decorate hallways, fashionable Petite Plume is known for its sophisticated and nostalgic vacation pajamas. The Merry Trees print is dotted with trees in gold, dark green and scarlet, set against a snowy hill. All sets are made from 100% cotton yarn dyed to prevent fading and brushed for softness. Also choose from coordinating top and bottom sets, nightgowns, rompers and sleep masks. Best Family Matching Pet Pajamas Top rated for furry friends, too For pet families, The Company Store offers a PJ option beyond the basic matching puppy bandana: this rib-knit jumpsuit is made from long-staple organic cotton and comes in a variety of colors. printed. Shop matching options for women, Men and kidsall of which are perfect for spending time at home watching movies, playing games, or relaxing on lazy weekends. Best Matching Family Pajamas on Amazon Jumping prints For pajamas with prints galore, consider PajamaGram, which offers affordable styles in checks, stripes, graphics, festive patterns for the whole family, including your pets. You will receive your sets quickly, which is ideal for last minute greeting card photos. Best Matching Plus Size Family Pajamas Ultra-comfortable and cozy To match family pajamas in sizes up to 4X for adults, Target offers a diverse and stylish assortment. This buffalo check pattern can be worn all winter and comes in Men’s, Women’s and children sizes. Best Mix and Match Family Pajamas Solids, stripes and patterns for kids and adults If you want something more versatile and less matching, Primarys family pajamas for babies, kids and adults come in stripes, seasonal prints and solids that you can mix and match. It’s all made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton that’s pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and is super soft and stretchy. Best Matching Family Pajamas for Hanukkah Celebration-worthy options Hanna Andersson’s menorah-inspired set is an elegant and festive option for eight days and nights of celebration. Reviewers consistently praise this set for its high-quality cotton, beautiful graphics, and colors that won’t fade in the wash, so the prints really stand out. Best Luxury Matching Family Pajamas Pima cotton for the most comfortable feel Lake Exclusives use high quality Pima cotton for their pajamas for a super soft finish. Brands to match family options include this set of ornaments, featuring a vintage Christmas baubles print, on a crew neck, three-quarter sleeve top and trousers. Sets are also available for men, children and babies. The best of the rest Santa’s Favorite Sleepwear Whether you’re celebrating the holidays at home or need a set for your family’s holiday party, these Santa inspired pajamas are sure to be a hit. The pajamas are coming Men’s, Women’s and for children sizes and also a big size option. The set includes two pieces made of soft and breathable fabric. Plush organic cotton that’s affordable, too Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate and these holiday-themed pajamas. The matching family set is made from Burt’s Bees award-winning organic cotton that’s so plush and soft you’ll never want to take them off. The pajamas are available in infant, toddler and adult sizes, as well as a one-size-fits-all bandana for your pet. Plaids that you can mix and match Not a big fan of busy models? Opt for this combination of simple plaid pieces. They’re all made from cotton so soft you’ll want to wear these pajamas until New Years. Satin sets you can monogram Mark the occasion with personalized satin pajamas for kids. The pajamas are available in a wide variety of colors and can be personalized with any monogram you prefer. Winter Wonderland Styles THE MOST POPULAR If your family loves the outdoors, these rustic pajamas might be a hit. The design features a moose with a scarf in a snowy scene and Christmas trees that will get you excited for the holiday season. The set comes Women’s, Men’s and baby sizes. Festive Buffalo Plaid Old Navy is a reliable source of affordable, size-inclusive pajamas for the whole family. This lovely classic black and white print is striking in photos and comes in Women’s, Men’s and kids sizes. Light the menorah in style Little Sleepies make their pajamas from an exclusive bamboo viscose fabric that’s skin-friendly even for those prone to eczema (everything is seamless and tag-free to prevent chafing too). Hanukkah prints are especially sweet and come in fitted yet relaxed styles that keep the family cozy and comfortable. See all options here.

