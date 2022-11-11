Climate change is coming for fashion supply chains





In Mongolia, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, increasing livestock mortality and biodiversity loss, and making cashmere herders more vulnerable to food insecurity and forcing them to migrate to the outskirts of the capital. where their job prospects remain dim, says Zara Morris Trainer, Head of Research and Policy at Sustainable Fiber Alliance (SFA). Through its SFA Cashmere standard, the organization has trained herders in range management and risk preparedness, as well as providing microfinance solutions and senior loans to certified herders. Cashmere brand Oyuna is committed to using only SFA-certified cashmere and donating one percent of every online sale to member breeders, says founder Oyuna Tserendorj. Moving away from natural fibers, responsibly As natural fiber production becomes more volatile, competition for productive land between food and fiber also increases. Brands could consider cutting production of new fibers and investing more in next-gen and recycled alternatives, says Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy, an environmental nonprofit. With climate change and the biodiversity crisis, the natural world is less resilient and less able to meet the volume of demand. She recommends brands look to reduce their new fiber consumption, shift to circular business models and, where new fibers are needed, use low-impact materials as raw materials. As fashion relies on its overreliance on cotton, synthetic cellulosics, including viscose, have become increasingly popular, but Rycroft says this puts pressure on the forests we should be protecting instead. Forests represent 30% of the climate solution and 80% of the habitat for terrestrial biodiversity globally. What is expected are spikes in the cost of wood, so textiles like viscose, unless there is a shift to more circular raw materials like agricultural residues, industrial food waste or textile waste will also be a shrinking pool. This linear, extractive model will be increasingly prone to failure, she says. According to Canopy, 200 million trees are felled each year to make viscose, rayon and man-made cellulosic, which is expected to at least double over the next decade. Ancient and threatened forests are particularly important for climate resilience and biodiversity, including in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as temperate forests in Chile and Canada. In October, more than 500 brands, including Stella McCartney, H&M, Zara, PVH and Kering, pledged to uphold the CanopyStyle pledge to keep forests out of their supply chains. Many forest landscapes are carbon-rich, so carbon credits could be an essential tool for ensuring long-term stewardship, Rycroft says. At present, this industry is a Wild West, she says, but with reform it could secure the livelihoods of local communities. She also suggests building next-generation fiber facilities next to these areas, so that there is a cost-effective alternative to logging and prosperity is shared with communities on the ground. Brands should invest in supply chain transformation, regenerative agriculture, securing the conservation of forest ecosystems, and growing next-generation materials businesses. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: UN calls for action after CFDA victory Circularity as Damage Control: Solving the Yeezy Inventory Problem Could Made in Italy become synonymous with sustainability?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/sustainability/climate-change-is-coming-for-fashions-supply-chains The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos