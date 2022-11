Kate Moss’ Sheer Party Dress Recalls That Iconic ’90s Moment

By this point you might be used to seeing celebrities in nude dresses, the look has become a trend. However, you may have forgotten that model Kate Moss proudly wore the style. way before it became ubiquitous, and the sheer Moss Wednesday gown proved to be a reminder of that. The model stepped out in London for an event at Annabels nightclub which celebrated Diet Cokes’ 40th anniversary. (Moss was named creative director of the brand in the UK earlier this year.) She wore a sheer, shimmering sheath dress, with a draped neckline that plunged almost to her navel. She went braless and instead focused on the jewelry by dressing her chest with layers of necklaces. A pair of low-rise black underwear peeked out from under her dress. As for shoes, she wore chunky black patent leather platform pumps. The outfit is reminiscent of the one she wore in 1993 for the Elite modeling agency’s Look of the Year party. There she wore see-through briefs, again without a bra and with a similar pair of black underwear. It turned out to be a memorable fashion moment, but Moss recently revealed that it all happened by accident. I didn’t know this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper, she admitted British vogue in a video posted earlier this year. It was the flash that made him look naked. CRYSTAL PIX/BACKGROUND GRID Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Almost thirty years later, she can still rock the style. In addition, she passes on her knowledge to the next generation. When her daughter, Lila Grace Moss, tried to wear nipple pasties under a see-through dress, Kate was appalled, according to another vogue interview. Never wear pasties! That’s my advice to the younger generation, she says. They’re so prudish these days. If you want to pay homage to Moss’ iconic ’90s style, there are ways to recreate her look. Below, you can view and shop TZR’s outfit, which also looks festive enough to mix into your rotation of holiday looks for the upcoming season. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

