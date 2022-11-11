BLACKPINK’s Lisas UGG boots add the perfect touch to her comfy outfit





Nothing beats a comfy outfit for good weather and BLACKPINKs Lisa has shared the ultimate hack to make any look season-appropriate. Trust Lisa Manobal to be a style reference. Whether on the red carpet or just showing off her everyday outfits, the Money singer never fails to deliver the best fashion. In his latest Instagram post, the K-pop superstar who is currently traveling the world as part of BLACKPINKs born pink tourists are seen enjoying a slice of pizza, dressed in the most comfortable sweatshirt and sweatpants combo. Lisa built her look around a gray ensemble from the Korean brand ITZAVIBE, and accessorized it with a CELINE hat and the brand’s Cabas Phantom bag. However, the real attention stealers were her shoes: a pair of UGG Mini Platform Boots. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. You might think the polarizing shoe was a thing of the past, but according to Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, UGG boots will always be essential during cold seasons. The UGG Mini Platform boots and its variants, in particular, are trending on TikTok, with users taking to the platform to share styling tips and unboxing videos. So far the tag #ultraminiugg has amassed over 43 million views. Now Lisa is making the case for this footwear mainstay and has proven that UGG boots add the perfect touch of comfort to any look. With the Y2K revival underway and the renewed popularity of these shoes, you can take a page from Lisa’s style book and incorporate a pair of UGG platform boots into your fall-winter wardrobe. You can find them on Amazon in different colorways, including Barbiecore Pink (Radish), or add them to your holiday wishlist! UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots Want more style stories from teen vogue? Check these:

