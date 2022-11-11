Catwalk glasses are back and your flow is the new front row

Model Bella Hadid is dressed in Fabrican Spray-on fabric during the Coperni Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Womenswear Fashion Week. (Credit: Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

Fashion shows today are not for the faint of heart. From costume gimmicks to dangerous stunts, there’s no shortage of surprises on recent tracks. Watch fashion month.

Throughout September, social networks were flooded with striking clothing presentations, each more unexpected than the next. Italian brand Avavav had models deliberately tripping and falling on the runway. Sunnei and Gucci both audiences surprised by enlisting twins to launch their collections. To close out the month, Coperni broke the internet after spray-painting a dress on Bella Hadid. Not to mention the many celebrity cameos. Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Cher and more surprised fans as they paraded down the catwalk. Kim Kardashian even organized her own collection for Dolce & Gabbana. Of course, each of those moments sparked its own online frenzy. And chances are at least one of them has landed on your radar, whether you like it or not.

After two years of pared-down events and clunky virtual presentations, the creators are bringing back in-person shows by merging fashion and theatricality. Harper’s Bazaar proclaimed that The Parisian catwalks reinvent the spectacle of fashion shows . Time suggested that the designers were “ Make up for lost time ” with their surprising presentations. Vogue went so far as to say that many brands had “a show season”, full stop. Clearly, the quest for clickbait is palpable. But trendy glasses are not new.

Designers have used theatricality in their shows since the early 1900s, says Rebecca Halliday, an assistant professor at the University of Victoria and author of The Fashion Show Goes Live: Exclusive and publicized performance . In the 1970s, luxury catwalks became opulent and elaborate productions, the author says. But it was the supermodel era of the 1990s when this over-the-top showmanship hit its peak. Famous designers like Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld crossed the line between fashion show and performance art with grandiose sets and larger-than-life experiences that celebrated excess. “These were fashion shows meant to be viewed live,” Halliday said. “They were meant to be seen by an audience in the performance space.” But today, like so many aspects of our lives, shows are moments created with social media in mind.

With the recession of the late 2000s, increased awareness waste in the fashion industry and COVID-19 ushering in an era of economic insecurity, 20th century high-value demonstrations fell out of favor, Halliday says. After all, breaking moments on the internet can be created with much less. Increasingly, today’s brands amaze audiences with antics that can be easily presented as shareable clips, as opposed to exclusive, must-have deals.

Take the Coperni waterfall. The presentation instantly drew comparisons with Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1999 show . More than two decades ago, model Shalom Harlow stood on a rotating platform while two robots chaotically painted her pristine white dress. In the dystopian scene, she slowly turned around, waving her arms in an attempt to protect herself from vandalism. By comparison, Hadid’s big moment was pretty pared down. Sure, the science of spray-on synthetic fabric is complex, but the performance itself wasn’t complicated, Halliday says. “All you need is two men, a can or two, and a model.” And unlike McQueen’s show, this execution was adapted for our screens.

The moment grabbed the social media cycle, as expected. “I didn’t have to go watch that show to know it happened,” Halliday said. “I just turned on Instagram and suddenly it was there.”

Spectacular acts don’t necessarily happen anymore, says Halliday, but thanks to the internet, the frequency with which we consume them has exploded. “It’s this pure bombardment of images, moments, reels, clips and all these different little ways of accessing fashion on a scale without an intermediary,” she explained. In this sense, contemporary spectacle is synonymous with social media.

That’s not to say modern catwalks deprioritize the in-person experience. This season reaffirmed that, for some brands, otherworldly settings are always expected. Balenciaga staged his show in a mud pit . Balmain organized a 3,000 person music festival . Thom Browne presented his own account of Cinderella , with meticulously crafted accessories and lavish opera coats. But there’s a notable difference between those events and the shocking tracks of the ’90s. “The show is now meant to be seen outside of the live performance space,” Halliday said.

The past couple of years have forced brands to design their presentations for virtual audiences, making social media an essential part of the fashion show rollout. And while this change has increased accessibility to high fashion spaces, it has also made it harder for designers to cut through the digital clutter and truly stand out.

The industry is rethinking the nature of live performance in a post-COVID era, Halliday said. As a result, fashion shows largely do not mimic the exorbitant sets of yesteryear. Instead, they focus on the people in their shows, whether it’s with celebrity stunts or shocking performances. “It’s the models that create, or at least stage, those moments,” Halliday explained. And rather than celebrating extravagance, many recent viral moments had posts of self-criticism. Coperni commented on the disposable nature of clothing, Avavav’s trippy models satirized flashy displays of wealth and superficiality, while Sunnei subverted the prestige of seating charts by hiding models in media pits. and the rear rows.

Over the past few decades, the gateway concept has come a long way. What was once elaborate and exclusive affairs is now defined by the virality of their show. As for the future, Halliday predicts that catwalks will continue to find new ways to fascinate in short formats. Even though the nature of the show is constantly changing, surprises will never go out of style.

Natalie Michie is a Toronto-based writer covering the intersection of fashion and pop culture. Find her on Instagram @nataliemichie and on TikTok @natalie_michie.