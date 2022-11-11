Kris Jenner got Marilyn Monroe’s dress for Kim Kardashian





Kris Jenner to the rescue. Kim Kardashian may have spent endless hours sweating in the gym and bleaching her hair to cosplay Marilyn Monroe on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, but it never would have happened without her mom’s help. On Thursday’s recent new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” fans learned how Jenner, 67, convinced Ripley’s Believe Ir or Not! museum to lend her daughter the one-of-a-kind “naked” dress Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. “They weren’t going to let me wear this dress. They weren’t even going to let me try it on until Kris Jenner called,” Kardashian, 42, explained in a confessional. “I was like, ‘Please mom, if you make this happen, I’ll marry you,'” she added in a fake whiny voice. “I would have done anything.”



close The actress went to Ballast Books after learning that… When asked how she influenced the museum team, Jenner just laughed. “I can’t tell you my secrets,” she said. “But if someone says no, you know what I’m saying: you’re talking to the wrong person.” And although Ripley agreed to let Kardashian borrow the dress, she could only wear it while walking the red carpet, which meant she had to change on the spot, then immediately trade it in for a replica before walking out. enter the party itself. Kris Jenner who channeled Jackie Kennedy at the Met to complete Kim’s look has refused to divulge exactly how she got Marilyn’s dress. Getty Images for the Met Museum/ All of that, losing weight, dyeing your hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a dressing gown, getting there, changing on the red carpet, walking to the red carpet, then transforming back into a replica of the dress because you can’t risk me sitting in it and having dinner, that’s maybe 10 minutes of my life like, that’s it, Kardashian thought on the show. However, that red carpet moment and the ensuing controversy will last forever. However, his impact and the criticism of his decision, as well as the accusations of damages, will live forever. This year marked the first time that all of the Kardashian-Jenner women — Kris, Kim, Khlo, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall — attended the Met Gala at the same time. Getty Images for the Met Museum/

