Minnesota vs. Penn State headline top 4 men’s college hockey games this weekend

A top-10 game between two top-flight Big Ten teams highlights this week’s men’s ice hockey schedule.

Here’s what you need to know and how to track all actions:

Minnesota No. 1 welcomes Penn State No. 8

The Gophers (7-3-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) and Nittany Lions are rolling as they enter this series, which is one of the standout matchups of the season so far.

Minnesota with three straight wins has been top of the standings all season, this is the second time it has won first place. Bob Motzko’s side recently swept past No. 12 Notre Dame, beating the Irish 7-1 at the weekend. Sophomore Matthew Knies (2g, 2a) and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud (2g, 1a) had big weekends against the Irish last time out. Snuggerud delivered consistently as a rookie, leading the team with 12 points and eight goals. Knies is there too, with seven goals and 11 points.

Senior goaltender Justen Close was invaluable for Minnesota with a .919 save percentage, 1.84 goals-against-average and two shutouts. He stopped 46 of 47 shots against Notre Dame last weekend.

Why stay home when you can watch goals like this in person? Be at the 3M Arena in Mariucci this Thursday and Friday as @gopherhockey takes on Penn State in another B1G battle!

Meanwhile, Penn State (9-1-0, 3-1-Big Ten) is coming off a split with then-No. 1 Michigan in what was a matchup between the nation’s top two offenses. In last weekend’s series, PSU shut out Wolverines 3-0 before fighting back from a 3-0 deficit to a 4-3 overtime loss the next day.

Going into this week, the Nittany Lions are still among the best in this department with the fifth-most goals per game (4.3) and third-highest goal tally in the nation (43). PSU got solid production up and down the roster with senior forwards Ture Linden (4-7–11) and Kevin Wall (6-4–10) leading the way. Junior goaltender Liam Souliere was solid with a .937 save percentage, a 1.63 GAA and two shutouts.

Special teams will be in focus this weekend, as both disadvantages generally struggled to succeed in the mid-70s. Interestingly enough, Penn State didn’t produce much on the power play (only 13, 3 percent), given their high production this year.

Denver’s No. 2 visits North Dakota’s No. 12

It doesn’t get any easier for Denver after parting ways with No. 4 St. Cloud State last weekend while this week they travel to Grand Forks for a battle with the No. 12 Fighting Hawks.

The Pioneers (7-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC) had a solid schedule to start the year with ranked opponents in Notre Dame, UMass and Providence as well as last week’s top-five series with the Huskies. Overall, the Pios are 4-3-0 in those games. Although since being swept by UMass, DU has been on a 5-1-0 run over the past few weeks.

Sophomore Massimo Rizzo has been Denver’s key producer with 17 points (4g, 13a) this season, including a goal and two assists last weekend. Former Harvard captain Casey Dornbach (5-9–14) and sophomore Carter Mazur (10-3–13) were also strong. Between the pipes, senior Magnus Chrona is doing well with a .911 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA.

On the other side of the game, North Dakota (4-3-2, 1-0-1 NCHC) didn’t quite come out of the gates as expected, but the Fighting Hawks are surely a better team than they did. shown so far.

They went 1-0-1 at Omaha last weekend (the Mavericks taking the extra point in the shootout on Saturday), after an upset at the hands of Arizona State in Las Vegas in late October. Against ranked teams Quinnipiac and Minnesota, UND is 1-2-1.

Graduate defenseman Chris Jandric (1-11–12) and junior forward Riese Gaber (8-3–11) were the biggest sources of production for the Fighting Hawks in addition to freshman forward Jackson Blake (4g, 5a), which is a good start to a college career. In goal, graduate Drew DeRidder has had an up and down season as the former Michigan State starter boasts a .906 save percentage and 2.65 GAA to go along with a game White.

No. 7 UConn takes on No. 9 Providence

The Huskies and Friars quickly established themselves as top contenders in Hockey East early on.

UConn (9-1-1, 6-1-0 HEA) has been on an absolute tear as the #IceBus went three straight and five of its last seven, sweeping Maine last time out. The Huskies are 2-1-1 against opponents ranked in the old number. 11th Ohio State and ninth BU.

Mike Cavanaugh’s group got the contributions of their great players as well as the depth of the formation. Junior forward Ryan Tverberg (7g, 4a) and freshman Matthew Wood (4g, 6a) led the way, while both goaltenders scored between second Logan Terness (.951, 1.31 GAA, a shutout in six starts) and freshman Arsenii Sergeev (.929, 2.24 GAA in four starts).

Although the power play struggled (just 13.6%), UConn was dominant on the penalty kill with a 93.2% success rate.

The Friars (6-2-1, 4-0-1 HEA) have had a great streak in recent weeks with three straight wins, undefeated in their last four after sweeping fifth-place UMass last weekend. PC underwent a scan at the time-No. 4 Denver last month, but have since gone 3-0-0 against UMass’ top 10 teams and the former Northeast No. 7.

Junior forward Brett Berard (3g, 2a) and senior captain Parker Ford (2g, 3a) had big weekends against the Minutemen as the Friars netted 11 goals on the board in both games. Sophomore forward Riley Duran participated with a hat trick in Friday’s 7-4 victory.

Duran leads the team with seven goals and 10 points in nine games with Bérard just behind him with nine points (3g, 6a). Freshman goaltender Philip Svedebck was thrown straight into the fire and answered the bell, though his .903 save percentage and 2.30 GAA don’t necessarily paint the whole picture.

PC’s solid power play, scoring at a clip of 31.3%, will go directly against UConn’s trusty unit.

Cavanaugh slowly built something special in Hartford, while Nate Leaman almost always has the Brothers in the mix without fail. This weekend’s series between two of the most exciting teams in the conference should deliver.

UMass No. 11 takes on Boston University No. 14

This series could almost be the showcase for two of the most Jekyll and Hyde college hockey teams.

In one corner you have UMass (5-3-1, 1-3-0 HEA), who have lost three in a row after parting ways with Merrimack and being swept by PC. Just a week earlier, the Minutemen had swept Union in dominant fashion after toppling Denver in a sweep of the best team in the country at the time.

UMass just hasn’t been able to shut down teams like we’ve grown accustomed to over the past few years. Three of their last four games have ended in overtime, and in each of those games the Minutemen have taken the lead at some point in the third period. Even in the series-opening win over Denver, the Pioneers cut UMass’ 4-0 lead in the third period to at least cut it to 4-2 and make it interesting.

Production hasn’t been an issue as five Minutemen are at or above a point per game, with freshman forward Kenny Connors (4g, 7y) being the top producer. Even the special teams were strong as the penalty kill took advantage of just 14.3% of its chances, while the power play produced at an insane 43.5%.

In goal, second Luke Pavicich and junior Brady Cole have been strong all season, but since starting conference play in the last four games, both have save percentages in the .890 and GAA greater than three.

UMass will be fine, but Greg Carvel’s team could definitely use a backup.

Back in action this weekend with a home-and-away series against UMass!

In the other corner is BU, which over the past few years has shown flashes of genius, which have almost always been immediately followed by clunkers.

So far this season, the Terriers (4-3-0, 2-2-0 HEA) have one of the strongest early schedules in college hockey with every game Oct. 14-Nov. Michigan, UConn, UMass Lowell, UMass, Northeastern, and Notre Dame. They’re yet to string a winning streak this year, but in addition to dropping the ball to Ann Arbor with a 9-2 loss, each of BU’s losses have been one-goal games that have gone until the very end.

In last weekend’s split against the River Hawks, both games ended 2-1, with the Terriers winning Saturday’s rematch in overtime thanks to the heroics of first-year defenseman Lane Hutson to tie the game. late before finishing it in the extra frame.

Hutson stepped in seamlessly as a rookie with eight points (3g, 5a) in his first seven college games, while senior forward Matt Brown picked up 10 points (4g, 6a). In goal, junior Drew Commesso made two starts before being injured for four games after switching on at Michigan, but returned last Saturday with a strong 29-save outing. In his absence, Vinny Duplessis had his flashes, but was inconsistent overall.

The penalty was decent (81.1%) but BU struggled to stay out of the box which will be critical against UMass’ lethal advantage this weekend.

Also on the radar: No. 3 Michigan at No. 18 Notre Dame (7:35 p.m. ET Friday and 6:05 p.m. ET Saturday;Peacock subscription required) and No. 4 St. Cloud State vs. No. 17 Western Michigan (8:30 p.m. ET Friday and 7 p.m. ET Saturday; Fox9+ and NCHC.tv subscription required)