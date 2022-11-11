10 cute snow boots for women in 2022: stylish winter boots

Even if you love winter, there’s no denying that it can be difficult to find a pair of boots that keep your feet dry and warm even after hours in the snow. While I’ve chosen in the past to wear combat boots and just fight wet and icy conditions, I finally decided to find some nice snow boots that I can wear all winter – and I have shared my top ten pairs with you to make your cold weather experience just one little better.
Unlike other types of boots, snow boots often come with a lot of sophisticated technologies that can be difficult to analyze. In this spirit, Marie Claire The editors shared their winter boot recommendations with me, and I looked at seemingly endless options to find the snow boots that work best for whatever your needs. So whether you need a cute pair of ankle boots that can work for the office or your icy morning commute or you’re looking for a high performance pair of snow boots that will keep your toes warm when the temperatures hit. dive into the negatives, this list has you covered.
What to Look for in Snow Boots
There’s nothing worse than investing in a pair of winter boots supposed being waterproof from an expensive brand of boot and then feeling the freezing water seep in when you step into a puddle. It might sound basic, but the best snow boots are fully waterproof and should keep your feet warm against outdoor conditions. One of the snow boots from the list below has an insulated sole so your feet are protected from the cold ground itself; others are adorned with warm faux fur accents. Others are from top rain boot brands like Hunter, so you can be sure they’re worth your money. To prove it to you, I’ve even listed a handy list of pros and cons for each product so you can compare all of your options at a glance.
The Best Snow Boots
Best Rugged Snow Boots
Columbia Minx Shorty III Boot
These ankle boots from Columbia are insulated; feature a thermal lining that reflects your body’s natural heat for extra warmth; and have a rubber sole for added traction and grip when the street gets icy. This pair even features a touch of faux fur on the lining for style points, and comes in six neutral colors like olive green, brown and a blue-grey colourway. One of 541 five-star reviewers notes that they’re made from “great lightweight material.”
Advantages: Costs under $200; Available in several colors; Available in half sizes; Has rubber grips on the soles.
The inconvenients: Is a boot.
Best Classic Winter Boots
Sorel Caribou waterproof boot for winter
These iconic Sorel winter boots are available in sizes 5 to 12 and in several colors, including this beige shade and a dark grey. Although they are not knee-high boots by any means, they measure 9 inches from the arch of the sole, which better protects you from wet and cold weather outside compared to an ankle boot. Even better, they are 100% waterproof and have a rubber sole for better grip.
Advantages: Costs under $200; Available in several colors; Available in half sizes; Top rated on Amazon.
The inconvenients: Comes to mid-calf.
The best snow boots for city dwellers
Hunter Intrepid Snow Boots
If you’re a city dweller who needs a pair of snow boots that will keep your feet warm and dry during your morning commute, look no further than this nice pair from Hunter. After all, Hunter rain boots are the best. The elastic toggle at the top of the boot ensures no stray water enters as you move, while the waterproof exterior will keep your feet warm in freezing temperatures down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Advantages: Costs under $200; Available in several colors; Temperature resistant down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit.
The inconvenients: Falls to the ankle; Size small; No half sizes.
Best Snow Boots Under $100
DREAM PAIRS Women’s Waterproof Mid-Calf Winter Snow Boots
It’s not often you find a pair of snow boots selling for less than $100, but here it is with this pair from DREAM PAIRS that has racked up over 10,000 five-star reviews. Not only are they affordable, but they come in 12 colors and come equipped with a secure lace-up design and faux fur detailing on the top. They’re available in women’s shoe sizes 5 to 12, with no half sizes, so you’ll want to size up for a looser fit that will match your pair of fuzzy socks. “I wore them in the snow for hours and on hikes and my feet and part of my calf stayed warm,” wrote one reviewer. “So fuzzy and comfortable for someone with foot issues. Recommend 10/10.”
Advantages: Less than $200; Available in several colors; Top Rated on Amazon
The inconvenients: Does not come in half sizes : Some reviewers say they don’t fit on the ankle.
Best Fun Snow Boots
UGG Neumel Platform Chelsea Boots
The perfect boots if you are someone who wants to look stylish even in the coldest and wettest weather. These UGG boots are the perfect combination of Chelsea boots and snow boots, and the platform will keep you above the slush (literally). Like all Ugg boots, these snow boots are lined with sheepskin on the inside for extra warmth. Reviewers say they run large and don’t come in half sizes, so choose the size down from what you would normally wear.
Advantages: Costs under $200.
The inconvenients: No half sizes; Boots.
Best Splurge-Worthy Snow Boots
(opens in a new tab)
Canada Goose Journey Boot
These boots have been weather tested in some of the coldest places on earth and are designed with function in mind, down to the last detail. For example, they have light-reflecting laces for low-visibility wear. “This boot is extremely comfortable and stylish,” wrote one reviewer. Reviews note that they are true to size and suitable for those with larger feet. However, some reviewers note that they’re heavier, although the extra weight doesn’t make them harder to wear all day.
Advantages: Available in several colors; Lightweight design; Waterproof design; Available in half sizes.
The inconvenients: Costs over $200; Some reviewers claim they are heavier.
Most Comfortable Snow Boots
Women’s UGG Adirondack Boot III
These 100% leather snow boots from UGG have a rubber outsole for extra grip. Reviewers recommend going half a size up, but also note that they’re equal parts warm and comfortable. “I have worn the boots a few times – during a blizzard in sub-20 degree weather while walking in 12 inches of snow for an hour, as well as in generally wet winter conditions in the city. My feet stayed warm and completely dry – no snow or moisture seeping in,” wrote one rave five-star reviewer.
Advantages: Comfortable to wear all day; Available in half sizes.
The inconvenients: Costs over $200; Boots.
Best Lightweight Snow Boots
(opens in a new tab)
The North Face Women’s Shellista IV Luxe Waterproof Boots
These rugged snow boots from The North Face are anything but heavy. The upper is a combination of full-grain leather, while the midsole is crafted from a single-density EVA material that keeps the boot light on your feet while providing isolation from the ground. Insulation and warmth are the hallmarks of this pair. It features faux fur on the lining and tongue, plus extra insulation made from 85% post-consumer material. You can buy this pair of boots in four colorways and in women’s sizes 5 to 11. Best of all, they’re available in half sizes!
Advantages: Costs less than $200; Lightweight; Available in several colors; Available in half sizes.
The inconvenients: Only goes up to mid-calf.
Best Fashion Editor Approved Snow Boots
(opens in a new tab)
Tory Burch Sleeping Bag Pull-On Boot
I am known among my group of friends for what is impractical, often illogical, choice of shoes. It’s fashion rather than utility every day of the week for me! But I draw a line when it comes to snow boots. Given the brutal New York winters, I need a durable shoe that keeps my feet warm and protects them from the elements of nature. And the Tory Burch Sleeping Bag Pull-On Boot, with its graphic print, quilted design and cozy fleece lining, is as practical as it is stylish. A win-win!
Best Rain Boot/Snow Boot Hybrid
(opens in a new tab)
Hunter Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain Boots
If you’ve ever worn a pair of Hunter rain boots, you know how awesome they are and how much they’re really worth. This vegan sheepskin-lined pair from the brand takes them from great waterproof boots to amazing warm snow boots. Plus, they’re knee-length so you can easily tuck your pants or jeans in to keep them dry, too. And if you’re looking for snow boots that you won’t have to change into once you’re in the office, this is a great choice. You can buy them in two colors (this one black and a blue option too) and in women’s sizes 5-11 and the brand notes that they run true to size. The only downside? No half sizes.
Advantages: Knee ; Available in two colors; True to size; Costs less than $200.
The inconvenients: No half sizes.