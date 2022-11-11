Kate Moss almost suffers wardrobe malfunction in low-cut dress





Fashion can be risky and Kate Moss is living proof! The supermodel nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while out on a night out in London on Wednesday, November 9. The catwalk queen, 48, was a shimmering sight in a sparkly nude dress, which she wore to her Diet Coke party. (The UK native was recently named creative director of the drinks brand.) Her sultry dress was adorned with metallic beads and featured a plunging neckline. Moss opted to go topless under the look, allowing the low-cut bodice to almost reveal her chest. The runway star teamed the piece with a long black coat, a velvet clutch and shiny platform pumps. It wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Moss has donned a see-through silhouette. For WSJ. Magazines At the 12th Annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 3, Moss wore a sheer olive green design by Saint Laurent. The number featured a cutout at the top, a hood that the blonde beauty wore over her head, and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with dangling earrings and stacked bracelets. That night, Moss wore the look in honor of Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vacarello, who was honored during the evening. In addition to Moss, a host of other models, including Hailey Bieber (born Baldwin) and Amber Valletta wore form-fitting outfits from the fashion house at the event in support of Vaccarello. La Valette’s outfit was similar to Moss’s as it was also equipped with a hood. The dead silence The stars’ dress, however, was finished with a sexy one-shoulder design. Bieber, 25, for her part, wore a black dress made with a scoop neck and a gathered bodice. Moss is no rookie to the nude dress trend, in fact, she’s been rocking the racy style for years. In 1993, she wore a translucent strappy dress to the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year contest party, pairing it only with black underwear. From the unforgettable look, Moss said British vogue in 2020: I didn’t know this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper. She continued: It was the flash that made her look naked because actually the fabric when I wore it, when I went out, I didn’t think it was that transparent. But obviously it was. Moss added: I mean, if I had known I would be talking about it 30 years later, good dress, good night.

