An authentic southern lifestyle. Menswear fills shelves in downtown Gainesville





In addition to an online retail presence, the brand has nearly a dozen other storefronts in Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Texas, with another nearing completion in Birmingham, Texas. Alabama. For Callaway, who majored in finance and worked in investment banking for a few years after college, Onward Reserve’s original vision was for the brand to be an online destination, until he launches the first store in Athens and realizes how important stores are. are to be able to make people fully understand the way of life. There are lots of different ways to connect with people online, but you really can’t replicate an in-store experience, Callaway said. Although Onward Reserve already has a strong online following from the Gainesville area, Callaway is paying homage to Renaissances owner Doug Ivester by adding the brand to the Squares line of retailers. (Gainesville) wasn’t on our radar until he called and explained what he was doing to improve what was already a great town square, Callaway said. He really sold us on his vision, and I think it’s going to be awesome. Forward reservations hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Its neighbor, Taqueria Tsunami, started serving Latin Asian cuisine last week. Cotto Modern Italian, Kilwins Chocolates and Boarding Pass Coffee are also in line to occupy the Renaissance’s first floor retail spaces. Construction is already underway for Cotto, which shares ownership with Taqueria Tsunami and is expected to open in January.

