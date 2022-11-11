Second-hand fashion market raises $2.2 million in funding round





Estonia-based Yaga has just raised $2.2 million to bring its second-hand market to Africa and Asia.

The startup, backed by Startup Wise Guys, wants to become the next Vinted or Depop.

We got an exclusive look at the 11-slide pitch deck he used to raise the new capital. An Estonia-based circular economy startup that wants to become the Vinted or Depop of Africa has just raised 2.2 million euros ($2.2 million). Tallinn-based second-hand fashion marketplace Yaga is a social e-commerce platform that sits between Ebay and Instagram. It has a visual feed showcasing products on sale, which are listed by sellers and influencers. Users can like images, follow sellers and chat with them before purchasing a product. Founder and CEO Aune Aunapuu, a former environmental manager at a Nordic consulting firm, started the company in 2017 when she had the “entrepreneurial itch” and spotted a gap in the market for a business market. opportunity in Africa. “I personally believe that sustainability and sustainable fashion will spread around the world,” she told Insider. “Western Europe and the United States are just leading the trend.” The fashion industry was responsible for 4% of global emissions in 2018, equivalent to the combined emissions of France, Germany and the UK, according to McKinsey. Aunapuu wants to bring unused clothes in the ‘hassle-free’ marketplace, so consumers end up buying fewer new clothes. The company operates an app and website which are currently available in South Africa, Kenya and India. Aunapuu hopes to one day dominate the African market and has incorporated geographic nuances into Yaga’s core products, she said. “I went to Instagram and watched how people buy and sell secondhand items in South Africa and Kenya,” the founder said. She also took to Facebook Marketplace and Twitter and asked sellers where and how they sold, how they delivered items, how they communicated with buyers and vice versa. Then she took to Instagram and asked thrift stores what their needs were. “It came out that people, especially in emerging markets, are very scared of getting scammed online,” Aunapuu said. “Yaga is currently a scam-free platform as we offer the escrow model and payment mediation between buyer and seller.” Company does not release payments to sellers until buyer confirms item has arrived and is as described. By doing so, he hopes to combat the risks associated with buying goods online. Payments are also processed via popular methods in each country; Kenya is familiar with mobile payments, in South Africa they use credit cards and India has several options, Aunapuu said. “We can’t use a global payment option like PayPal because it’s not for everyone. It’s a country-by-country game,” she added. The same goes for delivery; the company uses well-known suppliers in each country instead of a global supplier. Yaga currently has a team in South Africa to provide support in local languages ​​and hopes to follow this strategy in other markets as the business expands. Aunapuu also had his eyes on Nigeria and Ghana. The round was led by seed investors Startup Wise Guys, with participation from Trind Ventures, Specialist VC, Rubyligh and Bolt CEO Markus Villig. Angel investors with backgrounds in Wise, Veriff, Katana and Klaus also handed over seed checks. The money, which brings the total raised to 3.3 million euros ($3.3 million), will be used to double the South African market launch while collecting data on Kenya and India . The workforce will increase from 14 to 30 in the next 18 months. Check out the 11-slide deck the company used to raise funds.

