‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress During Instagram Live





If it’s bad luck for the groom to see brides getting dressed before the wedding, what does it mean if your 7 million Instagram followers see it? Porsha Williams will soon find out! The Real Housewives of Atlanta The star accidentally revealed her dress for the big day during a recent instagram live. Williams, along with her sister, Lauren, hopped on the livestream to show off new items from her clothing collaboration with Amazons The Gout. Williams modeled one of the new pieces and turned the camera to show her sister. In the background, viewers saw a beautiful red dress with gold accents. The sisters continued to dress up until Williams realized she had committed the ultimate sin of marriage. Naturally, Williams did not record the livestream, but the Twitter user @itsKARY_ shared the moment oops. The real housewives alum was concerned about poking fun at her sisters’ modeling ability. It took her a few seconds to realize the dress was in the cameras’ line of sight. As soon as she noticed it, the bride-to-be quickly turned the camera. Oh no! My dress was in the thing! Take him down, she shouted. The livestream ended shortly after. Although she may have kept her actual wedding date a secret, Williams has a habit of oversharing possible wedding details on Instagram. On August 30, Williams share that she was looking for a seamstress who could make the Nigerian Asoebi. Looking for tailors to make Nigerian Asoebi here in Atlanta before October. dm With @Callmiiga with your work please, she wrote in the caption of the posts. According Impulse, aso-ebi is an ornate and intricate custom dress usually worn for weddings or other large celebrations. It means family dress. The origin of the dress is linked to the Yoruba people of Nigeria. All the details should make for a beautiful wedding for Williams and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia. The couple’s relationship began difficult. Guobadia was first introduced to real housewives fans like the husband of Falynn Guobadia. The story continues Williams was adamant that she and her fiancé didn’t start a relationship until her divorce from Falynn was final, and she moved away from her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley. Guobadia popped the question in May 2021. Williams took it instagram to announce the engagement. Our relationship started a month ago, we are madly in love. I know it’s fast, but we live every day to the fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every evening. Eliminate all negative energy and focus only on positive wishes, Williams wrote. He makes me so happy and for me, that’s what matters the most. Williams added that she had nothing to do with Guobadia’s divorce and added that the relationship with her fiancé is a positive and loving step forward in everyone’s life. This is truly a beautiful time in my life and we look forward to spending the rest of our lives together, Williams added and captioned the post #LoveWins.

