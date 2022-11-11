Student-Athlete Spotlight: Ty Readman, UW-Eau Claire





Each week during the 2022-23 academic year, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) will feature two student-athletes (one male and one female) from one of its eight institutions for a question and answer segment. student-athlete. Segments will be posted every Thursday and individuals are selected by the institution. WIAC Student-Athlete Spotlight is presented by Culver’s. Last name: Ty Readman

Institution: UW-Eau Claire

Hometown (High School): Edmonton, Alberta (Vimy Ridge Academy)

Year at school: 5th year Seniors

Sport: men’s ice hockey

Major: Finance Why did you choose UW-Eau Claire? I chose Eau Claire to play hockey for Coach Loen and graduate from a highly respected institution. What other clubs/organizations on campus are you involved with? I am not directly involved in any campus organization, but through athletics, my teammates and I have volunteered many hours around the town of Eau Claire, including at the Boys and Girls Club, annual book drive , a recurring clothing drive and many more. What causes are you concerned about? I care about the education of the next generation and the benefits it will bring to society. What do you enjoy most about participating in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and being an NCAA Division III student-athlete? The biggest advantage of participating in the WIAC is the level of competition and the countless great athletes in the conference. Across all sports, the WIAC is a premier conference in the country and the results are seen year after year. Being a Division III athlete allows me to continue to compete at a high level, while focusing on my education and thriving in both environments. What’s your favorite

Culvers menu item? Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Culvers flavor of the day? cookie dough

Non-sporting place on campus? Schneider room, 3rd floor

Film? support me

Holiday? Thanksgiving

Food? Canadian donair

Band/Artist? Johnny Cash

Athlete/professional sports team? Edmonton Oilers

Holiday destination? Banff, AB What is your greatest sporting moment? Win the 2022 WIAC Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. What’s your favorite thing to do off the field/field/ice with your teammates? Go out for dinner. One word that describes your team? Resilient. One word that describes you? Funny. What is your dream job? Hockey coach. Three things on your bucket list? —Visit Australia

— Win the Powerball.

—Get a hole in one. A non-athletic talent you have is? Making people laugh. Do you have any pre-match/pre-event superstitions or rituals? If that’s true, what are they? Before games, I always have a coffee in the athletic therapist’s room. # # # # #

