If at first you don’t succeed, call your mother to give you a second chance.

This power play appears to have been Kim Kardashian’s plan to step into the vintage dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she publicly serenaded President Kennedy 10 days before his 45th birthday.

I flew to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress at Ripleys. They weren’t going to let me wear that dress. They weren’t even going to let me try it on until Kris Jenner called, Kardashian said in a confessional on this week’s episode of Hulus The Kardashians, explaining that, as seen in the show the previous week, his first chance to dress up had been a big failure.

I was like please mom, if you make this happen I will marry you. I would have done anything.

Jenner, also speaking in a confessional on the show, didn’t seem fazed by the challenge.

I can’t tell you my secrets, Jenner said, but if someone says no, you know what I’m saying: you’re talking to the wrong person.

I was there and I was, like, yelling at her on the phone, Kardashian said, on the way, I’m gonna pay for this… I’m gonna fly to Florida, I’m gonna make an appearance at Ripleys… and she’s like, Shut up, shut up. She kept muting them and going, Shut up.

And Ripleys said yes. Kardashian had one more chance to sneak into the famously flimsy Norman Norell dress, which was actually supposed to be sewn onto Monroe that night in ’62.

She told Allure in August that she went on a crash diet for three weeks between fittings, cutting out all carbs and sugar until she weighed 16 pounds less before the second fit attempt. The diet, which included meat instead of its typical plant-based dishes, also trigger his psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and sent her to her rheumatologist after the gala. But we digress.

They agreed to let me try on the dress one last time, and if it fits, I’m going to the Met, she told the camera. If it doesn’t fit, I’m not going to the Met.

And we all know how the story ends but still.

I worked hard to see my vision come to life. I’ll be crushed if it doesn’t pay off, Kardashian explained.

As she stood there in her Skims shapewear (natch!), with two gloved dressers at her feet waiting to maneuver the dress up and down, she was so nervous, she said.

Cue hairstylist buddy Chris Appleton, who provided the literal hand or two at the moment of truth. Kardashian couldn’t fit into the dress like she would any other less flimsy garment, she said, so Appleton lifted my butt in my Skims, repositioned my shapewear, and then he [the dress] has climbed.

Kardashian immediately called Mama Jenner to tell her that the Marilyn dress was on her body.

It’s going pretty well, the tycoon told her mom. Type of. I mean, the back doesn’t close, my butt doesn’t fit, but it goes up. (Kardashian ended up tying her back closed on Met night and draping a fur to conceal the evidence. Then she changed the dress and changed immediately after arriving on the red carpet.)

Kimberly, shut the fuck up about this, Jenner exclaimed on the other end of the line.

I entered it. I got into it! Kardashian responded.

Jenner cooed, I’m so proud of you.

Kardashian would later be accused of damaging the dress, which Ripleys ultimately denied. The entertainment company finally waded into the fiery talk to confidently say the Kardashians’ night out did no damage to the famous outfit.

Anyone who got hurt in that final cut of the Ripleys case? Ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who attended the 2022 Met Gala with Kardashian on his arm, was reduced to anonymity in voiceover in the Kardashian scene following their midsummer split.

It’s the dress, he says humbly off camera. I guess it just didn’t fit.