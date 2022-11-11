Going into the 2022-23 season, the Hoyas needed help. Last year, Georgetown completed winless in the Big East, finished the season with 21 straight losses for a final record of 6-25, and closed the book on its worst season since the 1970s. In search of a resurgence in Georgetown, the program turned to the transfer portal and reorganized with the No. 4 transfer class in college basketball.

That group is led by sophomore guard Brandon Murray from Louisiana State University, high-energy junior forward Akok Akok from conference rival University of Connecticut, and reunited with a familiar face at senior center Qudus Wahab.

This busy offseason was much needed. The team lost ten players, including four of its top five scorers, either to the NBA draft or to the transfer portal. Now, Georgetown will pair its seven transfers with three first-year entrants to fill the void.

Murray will step in immediately as the Hoyas’ first option following the departure of Aminu Mohammed, who spent a season on the Hilltop before declaring himself for the NBA Draft. At Louisiana State University, Murray averaged 10 points per game and earned a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman nod.

The Hoyas were able to lure Murray to Georgetown largely because they hired assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry from LSU. According to head coach Patrick Ewing (CAS 85), Nickelberry will take care of the defensive schemes.

Murray said Nickelberry was instrumental in his transition to Georgetown.

He’s my guy, he’s really important to me,” Murray said on media day. Having a familiar face around me definitely made me more comfortable.

But Murray says his desire to become a Hoya goes beyond reuniting with Nickelberry, he also wants to bring Georgetown back to its glory days. Murray told The Hoya he wanted to revive the glory of Georgetown, a school that feels close to home due to its roots in Maryland.

In order to achieve this goal, the Hoyas must become effective leaders in restoring the program, Akok said.

The history of the program, the players who came from this program, we have to lead the way and also lead for future guys who come here too, Akok said in an interview with The Hoya.

The 6-foot-10 forward has been plagued with injuries throughout his career, but says he is healthy now.

I’m 100%, Akok said. I’ve been 100% since really March.

At UConn, Akok earned a reputation as an energetic player. With his new team on the Hilltop, he said he hopes to have a similar impact, leaving everything on the ground.

I try my best every time I hit the ground, Akok said. I love running in transition, lobs, blocking shots, that’s really my game.

Although Murray and Akok are newcomers to Hilltop, Hoya fans should recognize one name: Qudus Wahab. The 6-foot-11 center spent two seasons at Georgetown, where he helped the team win a Big East Tournament title in his second year.

GUHoyas | The Georgetown Hoyas will be looking to make a comeback this season as the No. 4 transfer class in NCAA men’s basketball.

After making the shocking decision to to transfer at the University of Maryland last year, Wahab said he’s already seen a cultural shift within the program.

The culture changes and the mentality changes, Wahab said. We want to bring Georgetown back to the top.

Murray said the team is proactively trying to get everyone in sync.

New coaching staff, new players and everything, I feel like we’ve done a really good job of gelling together,” Murray said.

Wahab echoed Murray’s sentiment and explained how the coaches tried to get the players to develop chemistry.

The coaches did a great job of bringing us together, I remember in the first few weeks we went to Top Golf, Wahab added. The chemistry gets there.

Murray, Akok and Wahab are joined by four other transfers. Sharpshooter junior shooting guard Jay Heath came from Arizona State University and sophomore point guard Primo Spears led Duquesne University in scoring last season with 12.7 points per game.

Finally, sophomore center Bradley Ezewiro trailed LSU’s Murray and grad school forward Bryson Mozone scored 15.7 ppg on 39% shooting from 3-point range in his senior season at the University of North Carolina. South in the north of the state.

Murray, Akok, Wahab, Spears and Mozone all started in the Hoyas’ season opener against Coppin State and led the team to its first victory in 328 days. Georgetown will continue to rely heavily on them to avoid spending a second season as the laughingstock of the Big East.



