Emily Blunt flaunts her incredible figure in a yellow ribbed dress with matching boots
Emily Blunt flaunts her incredible figure in a yellow ribbed dress with nude thigh high boots as she arrives to film Good Morning America
She led the promotional way for her new Amazon series The English.
And Emily Blunt put on a stunning display in a yellow ribbed dress as she arrived to film an interview for Good Morning America in New York on Thursday.
The actress, 39, showed off her svelte physique in the colorful dress with matching nude suede thigh high boots as she got out of her car and headed to the studio.
Emily was a ray of sunshine in the crisp New York fall weather as she donned the eye-catching yellow dress with a high polo neck and long sleeves.
The dress also featured a revealing thigh-high slit, and the Mary Poppins star completed her outfit with matching suede boots.
Adding a pop of color with a bright red lip, Emily kept her blonde hair styled in loose waves.
In The English, the star of A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns plays Lady Cornelia Locke who leaves England for America in search of revenge.
The wealthy socialite meets Eli Whipp, a former Pawnee Army scout played by Chaske Spencer, and the two unite in a quest for justice.
The Western drama runs for six episodes and drops to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 11.
Chic: After appearing on TV, Emily cut a much more relaxed figure by changing into a nude plush fur coat
Low-key: The actress donned a comfy black sweater and baggy pants, paired with white trousers as she left the New York TV studio
Recently, Emily has also been hard at work filming scenes for the new film Pain Hustlers, where she stars alongside Chris Evans.
Pain Hustlers was originally announced to be in the works in August last year and is based on Evan Hughes’ book The Hard Sell, which was published last January.
The film will center on high school dropout Liza Drake, who finds a job at a struggling pharmaceutical start-up in central Florida.
Simple: Emily accessorized her look with a blue leather shoulder bag as she stepped out on the town
She soon becomes embroiled in a criminal plot that could see her face life-threatening consequences.
The project entered production last month and is currently set to be released on the Netflix streaming service.
It was originally reported that Blunt joined the project last May, when Deadline revealed that Netflix had paid over $50 million for the film’s worldwide rights.
Drama: In The English, the star of A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns plays Lady Cornelia Locke who leaves England for America in search of revenge
