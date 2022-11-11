Fashion
Gamecocks host Tigers at CLA Friday Night – University of South Carolina Athletics
COLOMBIA, South Carolina South Carolina (1-0) hosts state rival Clemson (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena for a Friday night game in the annual Palmetto Series. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with Dave Weinstein (pxp) and John Williams (analyst) on the call for the SEC Network+ broadcast.
It’s only the second time in 171 all-time meetings that the teams will play in November. The only previous meeting this month was November 17, 2013 in Clemson.
GAME INFORMATION
Match:South Carolina vs. Clemson (SC leads all-time series 91-80)
Time:Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Venue:Colonial life arena
Tickets: Click here
TV:SEC+ network
Radio:107.5 The Game (SiriusXM 156 or 204/SXM APP 967)
Live statistics:StatDiffusion
NOTABLES
> A new chapter of Gamecock Mens Basketball is underway with freshman head coach Lamont Paris this season.
> Paris, who appeared in nine NCAA Division I tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, was named the 33rd head coach at the University of South Carolina by director of athletics Ray Tanner on Thursday, March 24. 2022.
> This new Gamecock team features eight new players (four transfers and four freshmen) headlined by freshman forward Gregory GG Jackson II, the highest-rated rookie in program history (ranking recruits began in the early 2000s). He joined former Carolina standout PJ Dozier (2015-17) as the only five-star signers in program history.
> The team opened the season with an 80-77 win over SC State on Tuesday night, led by the team’s oldest player, transfer graduate Hayden Brown, and the team’s youngest player, rookie Gregory GG Jackson II; Brown had 21 to lead all scorers and Jackson had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double; sophomore Jacobi Wright had a career-high 14 points after going 3-for-5 from behind the arc in the first victory of the Lamont Paris era
> Carolina started the season with an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2 at CLA. Meechie Johnson led all contest scorers with 16 points. Chico Carter Jr. (13), GG Jackson (11) and Zachary Davis (10) all scored in double digits for Carolina. Benjamin-Bosmans Verdonk led the team with 12 rebounds. The Gamecock defense limited the Lions to just 27.9% shooting (17 for 61) and 6.3% (1 for 16) shooting from behind the arc. Carolina beat Mars Hill 44-20 in the second half.
> The Lions were led by first-year head coach Larry Davis, a former Gamecock great (1995-97) and one of the stars of the 1997 SEC Championship team. His two-year mark of 1,068 still remains the second-most points scored by a two-year-old in program history. Davis initially attended North Carolina before moving to South Carolina and head coach Eddie Fogler.
COURT ORDER
> The Honorable L. Casey Manning begins his 30th season as an analyst for men’s basketball games on the Gamecock Radio Network. He joined the broadcast team for the 1993-94 season and worked alongside legendary South Carolina play-by-play man Bob Fulton. Manning has worked alongside current play-by-play player Derek Scott since 2016-17. The Gamecocks have qualified for the first-ever Final Four of their first year working together. Manning, a native of Dillon, SC, played for the Gamecocks from 1970 to 1973 and made history as the first African-American scholar in program history. He graduated from the South Carolina School of Law in 1977 and has served as a Circuit Court Judge of the Fifth Judicial Court since 1994. Manning will retire on December 31 of this year.
> He joins Dave Kellum (33rd season as Ole Miss pxp) as the only members of the 30-year club on broadcast radio in the SEC.
PRESEASON Nuggets
> GG Jackson was one of 20 players nationwide to be on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Watch List on October 27, 2022. He joined former Gamecock Chris Silva (2015-19) as only Carolina players on the watch list in the award’s nine-year history.
IN NUMBERS
6 & 7 –Columbia native Gregory GG Jackson II enters campus ranked No. 6 in the 247Sports Finals and No. 7 in the Final On3 Player Rankings for the Class of 2022 after reclassifying from 2023 over the summer .
18 & 10 – Jackson launched his career emphatically with 18 points and 10 rebounds in his Gamecock debut, an 80-77 win over SC State (Nov. 8) in Game 1 at CLA.
1,402 – Transfer graduate Hayden Brown scored 1,402 career points for The Citadel over five seasons, which is the seventh-most in program history.
2 – Brown is one of two players in Citadel history to score 1,400 points and grab 700 rebounds in his career. A 6-foot-5, 234-pound forward, he averaged 18.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 2021-22.
.691 – New head coach Lamont Paris has spent the past five seasons as head coach at Chattanooga. He led the team to a 65-29 record (.691 winning percentage) the past three seasons and a berth in the 2022 NCAA Tournament after winning the SoCon Tournament Championship.
12 – Paris was an assistant for 17 seasons before becoming head coach in 2017-18. He appeared in 12 NCAA tournaments as an assistant (NCAA Divisions I and II), including a pair of Final Fours in Wisconsin in 2014 and 2015.
17 – In 22 seasons as head coach or college assistant, Paris has been part of 17 teams that have won 20 or more games in a season.
8 – The Carolina roster includes eight new players, including four transfers: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (Illinois), Hayden Brown (The Citadel), Ebrima Dibba (Coastal Carolina) and Meechie Johnson (Ohio State).
NEXT
South Carolina is enjoying a short break before heading to the coast to compete in the 2022 Shriners Childrens Hospital Charleston Classic. The Gamecocks will face Colorado State in the opening teams contest on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU. Jay Alter (pxp) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) will be on the call for television.
