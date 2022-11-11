



When it comes to a kitchen remodel, choosing a color scheme is almost as important as the layout. As the heart of the home for many, we spend a lot of time in our kitchens, whether we’re cooking, eating or having coffee with friends. Although we often look at what’s trending when designing a space, there are definitely a few colors you should never paint a kitchen — and experts think a few more kitchen colors will join the list. Here, the experts have shed light on three colors that may well go out of fashion for 2023 kitchens. The 3 kitchen colors that go out of fashion in 2023 When Considering Painted Kitchen Ideas, Listen Up color trends is not always the best idea. Here are the kitchen trends that might not last until the new year. 1. Bold Shades (Image credit: Harvey Jones) Colorful Kitchen Ideas have saturated the trends in 2022, with bold shades waking up drab spaces and dopamine dressing our kitchens. Despite this, this willful trend seems to be on its way out in 2023 as the novelty is supposed to fade a bit. “Recently, there has been a strong appeal for boldly painted cabinets. As this trend comes and goes, we constantly get requests for more sensible and mixed options,” says Bob Bakes, design manager at Pastries & Body (opens in a new tab). “As we approach 2023, homeowners are less attracted to on-trend color cabinetry and are opting instead for compelling accents. Whether it’s a classic red range hood or sleek metals, homeowners are looking to stand out in more practical ways. 2. Subdued grays (Image credit: Jon Day) The suggestion that gray kitchen ideas are going out of fashion is certainly on the controversial side, with this timeless hue being a safe and default shade for many kitchen designs. However, even though bold tones have gone out of fashion, the desire to add personality to the home remains. “2023 is really going to see change in the relationship people have with their home, with homeowners unafraid to express their individual personality,” Helen Shaw, Benjamin Moore (opens in a new tab)begins the British director. “As a social hub, the kitchen is crucial in setting the tone for the home, and instead of pastel tones and shades of gray we’ll see a shift to slightly more saturated and warmer colors.” 3. Vivid shades (Image credit: Mark C. O’Flaherty) Just as deeper bold hues are out of fashion in 2023, the over-the-top bright hues that were popular in 2022 are also fading. provocative yellow kitchen ideas to dare red kitchen ideas over-saturated tones seem to be proving themselves a little too much for next year. “2022 has been the year for bright and colorful kitchens, with green and yellow being desirable colors in the interior space,” says Alex Main, director of The main company (opens in a new tab). ‘I already see a move towards softer kitchen colors in 2023 that include neutral and more earthy colors that connect more to nature such as rich browns and reds, natural woods and off-whites and darker grays. neutrals – best paired with natural stone kitchen counters and backsplashes such as marble. What is the color of the kitchens for 2023? As in previous years, the kitchen color trend for 2023 remains neutral. While timeless whites are certainly still in style, neutral kitchens will be a bit warmer this year, with warmer beiges and wood tones favored. What is the most timeless kitchen cabinet color? The most timeless color of kitchen cabinets is white. A classic color for kitchens of all sizes, a white base allows for a range of decor choices throughout the rest of the space. Whites allow for a transformative space, offering energy – and making a space feel lighter.

