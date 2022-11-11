WARMINGTON: Oakville trans teacher allowed to dress however she wants

Content of the article
Kayla Lemieux, a transgender teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, can wear a blonde wig and oversized prosthetic breasts in her classroom and the Halton District School Board can’t do anything about it.
That’s what staff, asked to explore options, told elected trustees Wednesday night in Burlington.
It is clear from the above analysis that implementing a formal dress code or presentation standards would likely expose the board to considerable liability, report to council States. Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it will likely be considered discriminatory if it adversely affects an employee or group of employees based on their code-protected grounds.
The council’s hands are tied over how to handle the classroom attire of Lemieux who was born male but now identifies as female.
Ontario’s Labor Relations Act imposes a legal freeze during the period when there is no collective agreement in force, which prohibits employers from changing working conditions during negotiations, the HDSB Superintendent of Human Resources, Sari Taha. Given this and the obligations of boards under the Ontario Human Rights Code, the HDSB has advised its Board of Directors that while a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory and goodwill reasons faith, it would probably be found to be discriminatory. .
The teacher wasn’t known to dress this way at work before this school year, but that doesn’t matter.
Even a truly reasonable, non-discriminatory dress code or grooming standards would likely fall short of HDSB’s intended goal of being an employer that fosters a culture of professionalism, respect, fairness and inclusion, a Taha said.
During this time, Lemieux would always teach dressed in busty women’s clothing and was also noticed in other parts of town dressed that way.
Lemieux’s teaching skills are not in question. In fact, some administrators told the Toronto Sun that she is an exceptional teacher who is extremely popular with students.
However, it’s hard to know for sure because in today’s world of political correctness, cancel culture and reawaken extremism, offering an opposing point of view on controversial topics like this often leads to backlash.
There were protests outside the school and the police were called. There were also lively discussions at board meetings. However, it now appears that the matter is settled and Lemieux can dress however she pleases.
But not everyone is happy.
It’s just ridiculous, said Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) communications director Pete Baklinski, adding that no one should accept any other form of sexual perversity, no matter how dressed, being paraded in front of minors at the ‘school.
The CTC delivered a petition with 5,000 signatures to the board demanding the removal of Kerry Kayla Lemieux from the classroom because we have seen this teacher fetish for wearing large fake breasts with extruded nipples as pornographic and a threat to children.
Pro-Life and Family Values The CLC believes that parents should stand up, pull their children out of school, and make it clear that their children will not return until the board begins to put children first over to employees.
But Baklinksi realizes that the parents, unfortunately, will not get any help from Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau who is set to make an appearance on Canadas Drag Race.
Trudeau has proven himself an enemy of Canadian families by promoting delusional lifestyles that lead to this kind of shameful situation, he added.
Regardless of the outrage, the HDSB says Lemieux is welcome to teach classes dressed as she chooses.
