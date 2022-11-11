60 Best Men’s Grooming Kits and ProductsAlso perfect for gifting!

Connect with us

The holiday season is the perfect time to spoil the men in your life. There’s no better way to show your love than by encouraging them to take care of themselves. For some men, the act of self-care can be a bit daunting. Yuletide offers the perfect opportunity to lead them in the right direction. These 60 best grooming kits and products for men are luxuries that will have him looking, feeling, and smelling his best as he heads into the new year. No matter their age or lifestyle, these gifts, from electric razors to opulent colognes, LED masks to body brushes, will delight and surprise them. Whether the recipient is practical and easiness-oriented or a hedonist and lover of fine things, these show-stopping stocking stuffers are foolproof. High-tech creams and specialized solutions will protect his skin from winter weather, while fluffy bathrobes will keep him warm all season long. From the useful to the ridiculous, these best grooming kits and products for men will satisfy every guy on your list.

A smooth start

Whether the man in your life is a clean-shaven gentleman or a man with a full beard, these tools and treatments will keep him looking suave. Some Tom Ford the beard oil serves as the perfect stocking stuffer, while the Panasonic trimmer offers year-round utility.

Lorenzi Milano three-piece shaving set

Foreo Luna 3 Men Skin & Beard Tool

Tom Ford Revitalizing Beard Oil

Set of 4 The Art of Shaving Clippers

Set of Murdock London Redchurch Street

best face forward

Skincare, especially for men, can be a confusing and intimidating topic. The approaching New Year is a wonderful reminder to take care of yourself. These indulgences will inject a bit of luxury into her daily routine. Dr Barbara Sturms face cream is the perfect gift for the novice, while the DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro would impress even a modern-day Patrick Bateman.

Discovery Kit from Dr. Barbara Sturm

Tom Ford Beauty Research Serum Concentrate

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite FaceWare Pro

Malin+Goetz Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads

Babor Doctor Babor Lift Kit Rx

Ahead of the game

Let’s face it: hair is very important to most men. Useful and luxurious, these gifts will allow him to be at his best every day. Not only are these products and gadgets some of the best on the market, but they’ll also look great in her bathroom.

Mason Pearson Dressing Comb

Molton Brown Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Fuko’s Hanz Schema Cream

Harry’s hair bundle travel set

Practical gifts

Winter can be tough on the hands. These gifts will ensure that his hands and nails will look perfect as he heads into the new year. Deborah Lipman the hand and cuticle scrub will help with calluses caused by working out. Loewe hand sanitizer will also protect it from germs during cold and flu season.

Czech & Speake manicure set

Deborah Lippmann Marshmallow Hand & Cuticle Scrub

Emilie Heathe Gel-Effect Shiny Top Coat

Oregano Liquid Soap Loewe

Eyes on the Prize

As the Bible, Shakespeare and Cicero all agree, the eyes are the window to the soul. The stress and strain of modern life (and the aging process) can leave eyes looking tired, irritated and cloudy. These gifts will allow his peepers to shine. Peter Thomas Roth gel patches offer an easy fix for dark circles. The Nurse Jamie The eye massager will stimulate the collagen and tighten the skin. Don’t forget the eyebrows; the Givenchy freezing will keep it cool.

Peter Thomas Roth eye patches

Seed to Skin Eye Care Duo

Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massager Tool

Shiseido Total Revitalizer Eye Cream

Givenchy Mister Brow Groom Eyebrow Set

Gifts to make him smile

Oral hygiene is essential for overall health as well as vanity. Add luxury to her routine with a luxury toothbrush or mouthwash. For the man who has it all (and we mean it all!), go for the ridiculously ridiculously fabulous toothpaste squeezer or tongue scraper.

Off-White Meteor Toothbrush

Estrella Pacer Tongue Cleaner

Marvis Seven Days of Flavor Box

Lorenzi Milano toothpaste squeezer

Jo Malone Vitamin E Lip Conditioner

The best of the body

Whether it’s a luxurious cream or a cooling scrub, these gifts will leave her body feeling clean and fresh. A luxurious dress never fails to add comfort and style to a man’s wardrobe. These tokens of affection make every day feel like a trip to the spa.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Brush

Augustine Body Rejuvenation Duo

Missoni Home Jacquard Hooded Bathrobe

Mario Badescu 3 Piece Body Care Set

Therabody Theragun Pro Massager

Smell the perfume

Every man needs a quality cologne. These six scents are sure to please him, regardless of his tastes. From a classic musk of Kiehls to an mixture of Byredothese luxurious surprises are sure to impress her.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian OUD Satin Mood Eau de Parfum

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau du Parfum

Jo Malone London intense cologne collection

Tom Ford Beauty Tobacco Vanilla Eau du Parfum

Gucci Guilty Black For Men Eau de Toilette

Kiehl’s Siince 1851 Original Musk Eau de Toilette

feel fresh

Whether you want him to smell good or send him a subtle hint, the holiday season is stepping up his deodorant game. From designer fragrances to natural solutions to high-tech antiperspirants, these six options will keep you dry and fresh for months.

Herms Terre d’Herms Deodorant

Acqua di Parma Colonia deodorant stick

Floris London Cefiro deodorant stick

Patricks ND1 high performance natural deodorant

Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream

Goodies to take away

Dopp kits are man’s best friend. These stylish pouches will house all of his grooming needs. Whether on the road or for everyday storage, these toiletry bags prove that practicality and elegance can coexist.

Brunello Cucinelli leather toiletry bag

Royce New York toiletry bag

Saint Laurent leather toiletry bag

Bottega Veneta toiletry bag

Paravel Transparent Toiletry Bag

