Kelsea Ballerini Has the Best Reaction Wearing the Same Dress as MacKenzie Porter on the CMA Red Carpet





Kelsea Ballerini shuts down anyone who had the best comments between her and MacKenzie Porter after they arrived at 56eThe annual CMA Awards wore the same elegant blue Balenciaga ball gown with matching gloves. Ballerini quickly took to her Instagram Stories to comment on a side-by-side comparison made by a content creator on TikTok. It’s giving, blue is the moment. It allows brilliant minds to think alike. Looks like I immediately put on a green dress because she looked so good in it,” Ballerini gushed about Porter. It’s giving, don’t dare to make one that wore it better or put one side by side. It’s hard. Porter reposted Ballerini’s kind words and made sure to add his own, letting everyone know there’s nothing but positivity between the two artists. She wrote, I love you baby before sharing a photo of the HEARTFIRST SINGER and calling her a real queen. This style of dress was also before worn by Kim Kardashian. Ballerini entered the evening held at Bridgestone Arena with a Single of the Year nomination for her song, Half of My Hometown with Kenny Chesney. She also took the CMA Awards stage with fellow girl powerhouses Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson for a performance of her sassy track, Youre Drunk, Go Home. Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce; Photo courtesy ABC Ballerini started the song on her own before being joined by Clarkson and Pearce, the three women wearing different shades of denim and blue ensembles. Ballerini also wore boots with yellow accents, keeping with the color theme featured on her album cover. The female power track was released on Ballerini’s new record,Subject to change. Co-written by Ballerini, Julian Bunetta and Shane McAnally, Youre Drunk, Go Home won the hearts of fans around the world with its brutally honest lyrics and catchy melody. Kelsea Ballerini recently wrapped up her 10-night Heartfirst headlining tour and teased that more shows are on the horizon. The 56th Annual CMA Awards featured performances from Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce. The show opened with an all-star tribute to Underwood’s late Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire and Lambert. Carrie Underwood, Reba, Miranda Lambert; Photo courtesy of CMA Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson have come together to pay tribute to 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Alan Jackson. Additionally, the show included star-studded collaborations from Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, HARDY and Lainey Wilson, Elle King with The Black Keys, Brothers with The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless, Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen and Marcus King as well as Ashley McBryde with Pillbox Patti, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and John Osborne. Cody Johnson performs Til You Cant at the 56th Annual CMA Awards, live from Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on ABC. Mookie Betts, BRELAND, Jessica Chastain, Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Cole Hauser, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Rex Linn, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Ben and Erin Napier, Jeannie Seely, Michael Shannon, and Lainey Wilson were on hand to present at the ceremony. Co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashvilles Bridgestone Arena and aired on ABC (8:00-11:00 p.m./ET). Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning; Photo courtesy of CMA The CMA Awards will also be available for viewing on Hulu beginning Thursday, November 10. The 56th Annual CMA Awards was a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton served as executive producer, Alan Carter as director, and Jon Macks as editor.

