Men’s basketball team off to a strong start under new head coach





The NYU men’s basketball team cruised to victory in its season opener after an offseason of changes.

The NYU men’s basketball team won against Farmingdale State in its season opener. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

NYU men’s basketball is officially back. After ending its first winning record in six years and adding several plays in the offseason, the Violets beat Farmingdale State College 102-75 in its season opener. The game was head coach Dave Klatsky’s first career win as a head coach after being hired by NYU in May. The Violets dominated the game, shooting 58.5% from the field, 48.7% from the three-point line and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. The 19 three-pointers set a single-game record for the Violets, two more than the previous record of 17 against Brandeis University in 1999. Firing on all cylinders, the Violets were able to keep Farmingdale from keeping the lead. After trailing a 16-point deficit, the Farmingdale Rams came back to under six as the Violets led 36-30 with five and a half minutes left in the first half. However, NYU pulled away with an 18-7 run, ending the first half 53-37. Although the Rams cut the lead to just 10 inside the first two minutes of the second half, a Violet 12-2 run gave NYU a 69-49 lead. Capitalizing on their offensive momentum, NYU reached their biggest lead of the night at 31 with just under six minutes left in the game. Senior captain Nikola Lipovic led the team with a career-high 18 points, hitting six three-pointers. Along with Lipovic, five other Violets hit double-digit points, including freshman forward Quinn Clark (14 points), graduate guard Spencer Freedman (12), sophomore combo guard Zay Freeney (11), junior combo guard Cinque Stephens (11) and sophomore winger Holt Bashinsky (10). Freedman, a transfer from Harvard, led the game with eight assists in his NYU debut. Graduate guard Michael Savarino also added five points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in his first game with the Violets. Prior to NYU, Savarino was a three-year squad member at Duke University and played under his grandfather, Mike Krzyzewski. Following their impressive performances, the team are looking to continue their winning streak this weekend. NYU’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 12 against the United States Merchant Marine Academy, with a noon tip-off. Contact Drew Abrutyn at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nyunews.com/sports/2022/11/10/mens-basketball-strong-start-new-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos