Kim Kardashian Admits She Wore a Replica Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala

The truth behind Kim Kardashian’s infamous Marilyn Monroe dress is finally out! The reality star revealed in a confessional that she changed the actual dress for the replica at some point during her red carpet appearance right under everyone’s noses. However, no one seemed to notice the change, as her glam team took care to ensure a smooth transition, protecting the delicate, now-iconic outfit.

That’s not to say the mother of four never wore the dress to begin with. During Thursday’s episode ofThe Kardashians, Kim revealed that she only wore the real dress for about ten minutes, which included her moments posing for the cameras on the red carpet. The episode also shed some light on the work the star has done to lose weight ahead of the big day. After finding out she couldn’t fit into the robe, the 42-year-old began her weight loss routine, which included daunting workouts, dieting and hours of wearing a sauna suit. The effort paid off as after traveling to Florida for a second fitting, Kim Kardashian finally donned the Marilyn Monroe gown, which she was looking forward to wearing to the Met Gala.

Kim’s victory dance was short-lived

Although she donned the Marilyn Monroe dress on her second try, Kim Kardashian knew the journey had only just begun. To ensure her Met Gala dreams of wearing the dress come true, she had to follow her diet and workout routines in the days leading up to the red carpet event. For her, every pound lost counted, even the weight of water.

When the long-awaited day finally arrived, Kardashian got into character by dyeing her hair blonde and fixing her makeup. The biggest challenge was how flimsy the dress was. Knowing they couldn’t risk ruining the historic masterpiece, Kim and her glam crew found the perfect way around a replica dress.

“I can’t take the risk. It’s so fragile. No one can touch me. If someone touches me and puts oil on the dress… it’s just too risky to get in the car and leave the hotel,”television personality voiced in a confessional.

His team has moved into the planning phase. Kim Kardashian revealed that they set up barriers to get her out of the hotel in her bathrobe and set up a makeshift dressing room on the red carpet where she could change into a dress when she arrived. Then after posing for a series of photos on the red carpet, the team was instructed to sneak her into the locker room, where she could wear the replica dress for the rest of the evening. Speaking to the cameras, she reflected:

“So all of this is losing weight, dyeing your hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a bathrobe, going there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet, then changing into a replica dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and having dinner, it’s maybe 10 minutes of my life.

Kim Kardashian sings odes to Marilyn Monroe

While she understands that many might blame her for putting on so much just for a dress, the billionaire thought it was more than that. Kim Kardashian compared her determination to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala to a movie role. According to her, all she did was lose weight for a role of Marilyn Monroe, like any actor would do to better play a specific character. She expressed her admiration for the legendary actress, who first wore the infamous dress in 1962 while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Kim disclosed:

“I love that Marilyn is a normal girl and I get it. She’s become the most famous person in the whole world. It’s just fascinating.

Going further, Kim revealed how important this year’s Met Gala was to her. She explained how the red carpet event, for her, reflected determination, hard work and an avenue to have her own voice and vision and make things happen. Channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe has helped her do just that, filling her with more willpower than she’s ever mustered in her entire life.