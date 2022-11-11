Why Foot Botox is trending among fashionistas after the pandemic

Since high heels are a shoe option, the pain associated with wearing them has made the classic fashion choice sometimes masochistic. Sure, there are plenty of alternatives for uncomfortable shoes, but for those who are really into height-increasing shoes or may be dealing with something more serious, like bunions or plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes) a neuromodulator, such as Botox, could be an unlikely source of relief. Yes, Botox for the feet is a thing, and it’s enjoying a resurgence in popularity post-pandemic.

Neuromodulators like Botox are best known for their abilities to address aesthetic issues, such as minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so it may come as a surprise that injecting them into the feet can provide pain relief. But doctors have actually been using the neurotoxin for non-cosmetic conditions since 1989, when the FDA approved for the first time to treat eye disorders such as blepharospasm (uncontrollable blinking) and strabismus (crossed eyes). Since then, neuromodulators have found a wide range of uses – both “on label” and “off label” – to treat conditions such as “hyperhidrosis [or excessive sweating] on the feet, palms, and armpits, as well as to alleviate foot pain associated with certain foot conditions, such as plantar fasciitis,” says Dr. Kim Nichols, board-certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsMD in Greenwich, CT, adding that his practice offers Botox treatments for more than 15 areas of the body.

With the post-pandemic return to offices, formal occasions such as weddings, and events like fashion week, Foot Botox is becoming an in-demand treatment. Many heel wearers have spent the past few years in flats, slippers and socks while quarantining at home – and are now finding that going back to uncomfortable shoes is more of a pain than they had it intended.

“As strange as it may seem, two years of Covid have left many of us in even greater agony over the brutal return of high heels,” says the board-certified dermatologist and founder of AVA MD in Beverly Hills, the Dr. Ava Shamban, of the increase in the number of patients seeking care for foot pain. “The weight is better distributed in flat shoes, [whereas] all the pressure is pushed to the front of the foot into a heel.”

Even if you don’t yet wear stilettos regularly, New York board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry notes that factors such as “sport, [tight] shoes, age, or prolonged standing on flat surfaces can all lead to the development of plantar fasciitis,” which presents as heel and arch pain, swelling and persistent discomfort that can last for months. But how exactly does Botox work to alleviate these symptoms? According to Nichols, “The neuromodulator paralyzes the muscles in the heel bone causing the neurotransmitter Substance P [which modulates pain] become inactive and in turn lead to less pain overall.”

Additionally, for those beginning to develop bunions or calluses — two unfortunate and painful side effects of wearing heels — Botox injections directly into the affected tissues can help prevent these conditions from worsening, according to Dr. David. J. Goldberg, director of cosmetic dermatology and clinical research at the Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York. “[It’s] the concept of pre-juvenation,” he says of using Botox for these types of foot problems. “It applies to wrinkles just like it applies to calluses and bunions,” he adds. he, in that it’s a preventative step to consider before the discomfort reaches an unbearable level.(He also notes that severe bunions will eventually require surgery.)

Of course, as anyone with a regular injection habit knows, Botox isn’t always an economical option. Although injecting the glabellar lines between the eyebrows typically involves 10-25 units of neurotoxin on average, Dr. Henry explains that treatment of the feet can sometimes require 70-200 units in total, with targeted injections either on the arch of the foot. , or on the calf muscle. for patients with plantar fasciitis. And at around $20 apiece (though prices fluctuate depending on your provider and location, among other factors), Foot Botox can get expensive and fast. Depending on the severity of the condition, patients can expect to pay anywhere from a few thousand to tens (yes, tens) thousands of dollars for treatment.

The good news is that the benefits of Botox for the feet last about as long as elsewhere in the body. the increased movement of the feet (compared to, say, the forehead) will not make the neurotoxin disappear any faster. The number of units you receive as well as your metabolism will help determine how long the injectable lasts, but three to four months is fairly typical.

There are a handful of risks to consider with this type of treatment, but nothing so serious that there should be a major cause for concern. “While Botox is a great option for heel pain, the injections can cause temporary side effects. [like] muscle weakness in the treated area,” notes Dr. Henry. “Your feet may even be swollen for a few days after getting the injection, but these side effects should subside within a few days.

As with any procedure involving a neurotoxin, it is wise to calm down a few days after the injections, just in case there is an adverse reaction. This means swapping your heels for sneakers for a few days and avoiding strenuous activities. But overall, in the pantheon of pain relief options, especially when compared to surgery, the level of risk and follow-up commitment is relatively minimal.

For those yearning to get back to their daily pre-pandemic high-heel habits or struggling with painful foot issues, it might be time to see a dermatologist or podiatrist to see if a neurotoxin like Botox can help.

