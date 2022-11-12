Are you tired of sneakers? Fancy shoes are back for men





MEN’S SHOES is ready to get serious again. After a decade of sneaker dominance, fashionable men are throwing sporty sneakers and turning to leather lace-ups, loafers, and other stylish designs that look like they’re about to step into a boardroom. People miss the lack of innovation with sneakers, so it makes sense that more and more guys are getting into loafers and derbies, said Mark Boutilier, 24, a fashion content creator in Atlanta. Mr. Boutilier, who was previously a buyer for a second-hand clothing retailer, attributes the rise of smart shoes in part to ready-to-wear and streetwear brands like New York’s Aim Leon Dore, which started to selling two-tone moccasins around 2019, and Noah, which makes suede derbies. At the men’s spring shows in June, the shift to formal styles was clear. Sneakers had taken a back seat. But as shoes become more refined, men’s clothing trends become distorted. This presents a style conundrum: how do you solve black-tie shoes with comfy shirts and pants seemingly designed for naptime? The result is the reverse of the suit-and-sneaker look that has been a menswear staple for the past decade, said Mats Klingberg , founder of London menswear boutique Trunk Clothiers. Men used to use sneakers to dress up formal looks, but now they are incorporating dress shoes to enhance more casual outfits. [outfits]said Mr. Klingberg, who recently sold a customer cargo pants to pair with loafers.

