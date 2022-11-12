How to Nail the Modern Fashion Shag





In general, the more texture the hair has, the more defined it is (although it is often more difficult to maintain). You can add definition by using a gel or mousse in wet hair. This will provide hold while leaving the hair touchable and maintaining movement. Marc Anthony Curl Lotion, $7 Tighter coils and loops offer the most potential of all Again, following the rule of texture and definition: people with tighter curls and coils can enjoy those same high definition styles with a wider range of short and long styles. Alvarez enthusiastically endorses the afro mullet, for starters. It’s very rare, but I’m always in awe of those who can rock it, she says. The key to marrying this texture and style (tight curls) is maintaining healthy curls. You want to keep your curls shiny, healthy, and hydrated by using products specially formulated for type 4 curls. I recommend a combination of leave-in creams and oils to lock in moisture and keep frizz away for as long as possible. Conditioning Oil-in-Cream for Curlsmith Curls, $26 Curlsmith Curl Conditioning Oil-in-Cream Carols Daughter Coil-Enhancing Butter, $10 Carols Daughter Coil-Enhancing Butter Soften it up with bangs or don’t Here’s a rule of bangs and mullets: the longer the bangs, the softer your mullet will be, says Alvarez. Cropped bangs are bolder while wispy curtain bangs add a feminine touch to an otherwise edgy cut. So act accordingly; were not promoting one over the other, since we are an equal opportunity mule endorser. Thinning Hair Requires Modification Anyone can rock a mullet, even men with thinning or fine hair. That said, you’ll want to add as much texture and fullness to the top of your head, to maximize fullness (as with any haircut for fine hair). The key is to cut the mule bluntly, says Alvarez. This will give the illusion of thicker, fuller hair. We suggest using a texturizing styler for the top, like clay. Firsthand Supply Texturizing Clay, $24 Firsthand Supply Texturizing Clay Pair it with facial hair Never underestimate how your facial hair helps sell a hairstyle, and vice versa. And never forget that a lack of facial hair or a beard that grows out of thin air or goes unstyled is just as much an intentional style as it is a style that you customize and precisely clean. This is all a matter of personal preference, and my personal opinion is that a full beard makes the mullet look infinitely cooler, says Alvarez. Especially when you see that beard blending cleanly into the shorter, buzzed sides of the mullet; it’s like two very intentional styles pulling their weight, rather than one continuous mane of caveman shag. Short haired guys can try it too Don’t be discouraged if you have short hair but want to rock a mullet. In fact, you can start with a short one and permanently clean up the faded sides, enjoying the mullet at every stage of its growth. If you start with a very closed cut, let it grow out an inch or two. Next, let your hairdresser play with their clippers: the key here is to leave the back a little longer, even just a little. If you can do it, you’re with the cool kids! said Alvarez. Trust is the key Bottom line: A set of identical twins could both wear the same mullet, and yet you’d probably be able to pick the one whose mullet looks better and it’s the guy who wears it with more confidence. There’s an IDGAF attitude about the mullet, says Alvarez. There is a challenge to that! A freedom to push the limits. Embrace this, and the mule will never wear out

