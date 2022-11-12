McKayla Maroney shows off provocative new dress in viral photos





McKayla Maroney is widely considered one of the most successful and influential gymnasts of her generation. As a prominent member of the Fierce Five group at the 2012 Games, she carved a place for herself in the cultural zeitgeist both on and off the mats. During these Olympics, Maroney won gold in the team event and silver in the vault. This success legitimized her position as a top gymnast and allowed her to begin building a brand outside of the sport that has stood the test of time. Ten years later, Maroney is now one of the biggest social media influencers in gaming today. This week, Maroney used her massive platform to go mega-viral with a provocative dress that people just couldn’t stop talking about: Obviously, this isn’t the first time in recent months that Maroney has set the internet on fire. Between her racy outfits, her standout poolside photos, and her seriously provocative vacation images, it’s been one thing after another. On top of all that, Maroney also currently has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and regularly explodes for visuals like this: There’s good reason to think that, although they do it in slightly different ways, Maroney’s influence is no less strong than that of someone like Paige Spiranacs. Obviously the latter tends to post more salacious photos but the overall reach is not that different. There’s a reason former Maroneys teammate Aly Raisman once tried to pull a page out of his friends book and pose for photos wearing barely any clothes. That said, it’s also pretty telling of Maroneys’ place in pop culture lore that Raismans’ photos failed to make the kind of dent his standard Instagram offerings do. It’s not all bad news for the Sixers. https://t.co/wrLiZ6zdyi Game 7 (@game7__) November 10, 2022 Maroney is just that kind of star. Why will it eventually go viral next? Time will tell us. Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his favorite NBA team to play against

