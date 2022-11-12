Fashion
Halton School Board says it cannot impose a dress code on teachers
Halton Public School Board says it cannot implement a dress code for teachers – in part because it would expose it to ‘considerable liability’ – despite numerous complaints about a high school educator Oakville Trafalgar who wears oversized prosthetic breasts with protruding fake nipples.
In a report presented to administrators on Wednesday, the Halton District School Board’s director of education and its superintendent of human resources said such a move could violate the human rights code and that, in any event, new rules cannot be contemplated at the moment due to ongoing collective bargaining with teachers’ unions.
“Ontario’s Labor Relations Act imposes a ‘statutory freeze’ during the period when there is no collective agreement in effect, which prohibits employers from changing working conditions during negotiations”, said Sari Taha, the council’s superintendent of human resources.
“In light of this and the Board’s obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code, the (Board) has advised (the Directors) that while a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons and in good faith, it would likely be found to be discriminatory,” Taha added.
“Therefore, even a truly reasonable and non-discriminatory dress code or hygiene standards would likely not achieve the (board’s) objective of being an employer that fosters a culture of professionalism, respect, fairness and of inclusion. »
In September, trustees passed a motion asking Director of Education Curtis Ennis about the feasibility of introducing a dress code for teachers. There is already one for students.
The report states that “policies which impose different grooming standards on men and women, or which impose additional burdens on members of one sex, will very often be deemed unenforceable.”
Although employers are permitted to set them, a human rights tribunal “has also recognized that an employer cannot set standards which, in their application or administration, result in differential treatment on the basis of a protected ground”.
He goes on to say that “it is important to recognize the impact that dress code policies can have on members of the transgender community. In particular, it is important that employers make arrangements to ensure that these employees can express themselves in accordance with their lived gender.
In September, the video of the high school teacher at East End School in Oakville went viral, showing her in a tight top wearing huge fake breasts. The controversy made headlines around the world and sparked a number of protests at the school.
The council said there had been no protests at the school in recent weeks.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked the Ontario College of Teachers to review teachers’ professional conduct in light of the Halton controversy.
The college review, which has been completed, is expected to cover a discussion of a standard dress code or expectations or a tightening of ethical standards, which currently state that teachers must “uphold the honor and dignity of the teaching profession”.
The students said it was unfair that they had to follow the dress code rules, but the teachers did not. Their dress code prohibits clothing that “exposes or makes visible the genitals and nipples”.
A Star poll of school boards across the province found that most do not have a dress code for staff.
Lecce said that “in this province, in our schools, we celebrate our differences”, but “we also believe that there must be the highest standards of professionalism for our children”.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2022/11/11/halton-school-board-says-it-cant-impose-dress-code-for-teachers.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Halton School Board says it cannot impose a dress code on teachers
- Michigan Hockey vs. Notre Dame Preview
- Imran Khan regrets failing to uphold the rule of law
- Dempsey: ‘Disenchanted’ is an escape from dark films | Entertainment
- A retest of the June lows is still possible after the rally
- Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, achieves highest turnout
- Kevin Conroy, legendary actor of Batman, dies at the age of 66 | Movies
- Kate Middleton’s fashion would be a banned topic of discussion as she steals the show from King Charles III
- Blue Chip Jelani Sarr signs with men’s tennis – University of South Carolina Athletics
- ‘108,000 Indian students in UK…’: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022
- Tesla reportedly plans to import Chinese-made electric cars into the US
- Sara Tendulkar’s latest reel wins hearts as fans wish to see her soon in Bollywood