Halton School Board says it cannot impose a dress code on teachers

Halton Public School Board says it cannot implement a dress code for teachers – in part because it would expose it to ‘considerable liability’ – despite numerous complaints about a high school educator Oakville Trafalgar who wears oversized prosthetic breasts with protruding fake nipples.

In a report presented to administrators on Wednesday, the Halton District School Board’s director of education and its superintendent of human resources said such a move could violate the human rights code and that, in any event, new rules cannot be contemplated at the moment due to ongoing collective bargaining with teachers’ unions.

“Ontario’s Labor Relations Act imposes a ‘statutory freeze’ during the period when there is no collective agreement in effect, which prohibits employers from changing working conditions during negotiations”, said Sari Taha, the council’s superintendent of human resources.

“In light of this and the Board’s obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code, the (Board) has advised (the Directors) that while a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons and in good faith, it would likely be found to be discriminatory,” Taha added.

“Therefore, even a truly reasonable and non-discriminatory dress code or hygiene standards would likely not achieve the (board’s) objective of being an employer that fosters a culture of professionalism, respect, fairness and of inclusion. »

In September, trustees passed a motion asking Director of Education Curtis Ennis about the feasibility of introducing a dress code for teachers. There is already one for students.

The report states that “policies which impose different grooming standards on men and women, or which impose additional burdens on members of one sex, will very often be deemed unenforceable.”

Although employers are permitted to set them, a human rights tribunal “has also recognized that an employer cannot set standards which, in their application or administration, result in differential treatment on the basis of a protected ground”.

He goes on to say that “it is important to recognize the impact that dress code policies can have on members of the transgender community. In particular, it is important that employers make arrangements to ensure that these employees can express themselves in accordance with their lived gender.

In September, the video of the high school teacher at East End School in Oakville went viral, showing her in a tight top wearing huge fake breasts. The controversy made headlines around the world and sparked a number of protests at the school.

The council said there had been no protests at the school in recent weeks.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked the Ontario College of Teachers to review teachers’ professional conduct in light of the Halton controversy.

The college review, which has been completed, is expected to cover a discussion of a standard dress code or expectations or a tightening of ethical standards, which currently state that teachers must “uphold the honor and dignity of the teaching profession”.

The students said it was unfair that they had to follow the dress code rules, but the teachers did not. Their dress code prohibits clothing that “exposes or makes visible the genitals and nipples”.

A Star poll of school boards across the province found that most do not have a dress code for staff.

Lecce said that “in this province, in our schools, we celebrate our differences”, but “we also believe that there must be the highest standards of professionalism for our children”.

