Home Final: Gators Chasing Strong Finish, Bowl Game

GAINESVILLE, Florida. A major narrative ahead of Saturday’s Florida home final against South Carolina revolved around bowl eligibility.

Gators 5-4 in nine games under first-year head coach Billy Napier , need one more win to earn the right to go bowling. This is not where Napier wants to be and not where he plans to be.

Yet that’s the reality he inherited when he moved from Louisiana to Florida to take over a transitioning program.

“At the University of Florida, of course, it’s great to go bowl,” Napier said this week. “We have bigger aspirations than that.”

For now, those goals remain somewhere on the horizon. Here and now, the Gamecocks 6-3 prevent Florida from not only becoming bowl eligible, but its quest to turn what happened in the second half of last week’s win at Texas A&M into something more. .

The Gators overwhelmed the Aggies, dominating the third quarter and limiting Texas A&M to 106 yards after halftime. Florida’s defense, smooth as butter hot for much of the season on third down, stuffed the Aggies on seven of eight third down attempts in the second half.

Meanwhile, quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a pair of touchdown passes in the decisive third quarter as Florida overcame a four-point halftime deficit to win 41-24, snapping a five-game road losing streak against Conference opponents from the South East.

Apart from the electricity created by the season-opening upset of then-No. 7 Utah at The Swamp, Florida’s second-half performance against the Aggies generated as much fan buzz as it has all season.

“It just shows what we can do,” the outside linebacker said Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. , who had a sack and a forced fumble in his first career start. “And I know we can do it for four quarters.”

That’s what Napier hopes to see when the Gators run out of the tunnel on Senior Day Saturday. Florida honors 19 players in their last home game.

It should be a celebratory afternoon if the Gators can match the effort and production of the last 30 minutes at Kyle Field a week ago.

“We’re always looking for that complete game when we play all three parts of our team for all four quarters, and we’ve had a good quarter or a good half,” Napier said. “Certainly hopeful here that we can put it all together.”

Gators head coach Billy Napier was pleased with how the defense showed up in the second half of last week’s win at Texas A&M. (Photo: Jordan McEndrick/UAA Communication)

South Carolina beat the Gators 40-17 last season at Columbia despite being an 18-point underdog. Florida never recovered, struggling to beat Samford at home the following week and then losing in overtime at Missouri, which led to the firing of head coach Dan Mullen.

The Gamecocks come to town with five wins in their last six games. Motivation is not a concern for the UF veterans who suffered the humiliating loss to the Gamecocks a year ago.

“There is a bit of revenge but we definitely have to win this game for our brothers,” said Gouraige, one of the seniors who will be honoured. “We haven’t worked this hard since January for no reason.”

The Gators showed their ability to come back and make games competitive after falling behind, but the strong finish against the Aggies revealed another side. They can also end.

They finally put Texas A&M away on a 5-yard touchdown headed by Montrell Johnson Jr. in the fourth trimester. Johnson, like his coach, wants to see the same on Saturday.

“We had a lot of downsides,” Johnson said. “It was important for us to go out there and finish the season strong. The frustration level was really high because we knew we had the talent in the room.”

After Saturday’s game, the Gators wrap up the regular season with back-to-back road games at Vanderbilt and Florida State. With Richardson improving every week, the defense putting in a stellar performance and a rushing offense that went for 291 yards against the Aggies, some pieces are starting to fall into place.

Nowhere but in the locker room, where Napier’s attention to detail and focus on building a strong culture seem to pay off. The Gators have lost four games but fought each other.

main linebacker Amari Burney considers the change in attitude as important as anything else in Napier’s first season.

“They’re in good hands. Good hands, actually,” Burney said of his younger teammates. “I tell Coach Napier and Coach PT [ Patrick Toney ] I wish I had you all for four years. I’m not even going to lie to you. I tell Shemar [James] Every day, you are in the best hands you could have at the University of Florida right now. These coaches bring so much, not just to football, but to life in general.”

So while discussing bowl eligibility so late in the season may not be ideal for Napier, duplicating recent results, taking care of the ball, playing aggressively in defense and laying the groundwork for the future is a top priority.

“You’re starting to kind of see this identity that we want to have,” Napier said. “Our teams have played this way in the past. [at Louisiana]. We want to be a physical team.”

And a bowling team early Saturday evening.