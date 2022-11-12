25 Best Fashion Gifts to Give in 2022 According to BAZAAR Editors





Courtesy I always look forward to asking BAZAAR editors for their most sought-after fashion gifts – really. The team spends the whole year soaking up fashion week shows while mentally noting what we would like and how we would wear it. Then, when it’s finally time to start thinking about the best luxury gifts to give and give away (FYI: it’s now), we can get our wish list ready before anyone can say, “Do you want to wrap it as a gift?” This year, our editors are coveting two types of Christmas gifts. In a camp, there are indulgent upgrades for forever pieces like black leather boots, cozy woolen coats, and fancy watches: gifts no one will care to use (and love). In the other, there are luxury rooms that are not really practical; rather, they are little treasures that we will cherish for eternity, such as . Some of the best fashion gifts don’t have to be clothes either: One editor has her eye on Dior’s extensive perfume gift set, while another has her fingers crossed for a piece from Athena Calderone. Check out the rest of this year’s top fashion gifts — and get inspired to give — with the list ahead. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Puppets and Puppets Cookie leather handbag Simone Rocha Long black leather biker jacket miu miu Multi Buckle Calf Leather Tall Motorcycle Boots Loewe home fragrances Large Ivy scented candle Used Rolex Midsize 31mm Rolex Date Just Blue Eberjey Gisele short pajamas Stuart Weitzman Norah Block Heel Platform Chelsea Boots Crate and barrel Arc L’Union Floor Lamp in Black Metal with Rattan Shade by Athena Calderone Dior Rouje Dior – Limited Edition Dior Limited Edition Fragrance Discovery Set Balenciaga Very small Le Cagole shoulder bag in lambskin Everlane Cloud turtleneck Proenza Schouler Notched Sole Bootie Prada Cleo satin bag with crystals Burberry The Camden Heritage Car Coat Paper Scalloped Edge Note Card Set It’s finish 28° Eau de Parfum Khaite Dallas Cropped Western Bootie Frankie’s Shop Suzanne boiled wool-blend trench coat KIP Deluxe stretch cotton pajamas Belgian shoes Suede Juliette shoe Celine Small Triomphe Leather Bucket Halie LeSavage

Halie LeSavage is a New York-based writer and editor for Bazaar.com, where she covers all things e-commerce and shopping.

