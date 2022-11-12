



Meryl Streeps’ gorgeous first Broadway dress is on display: SEE PICTURE Meryl Streep’s stunning Broadway debut dress will go on display for the first time at the Museum of Broadway, which opens November 15, 2022, reported vanity lounge. [Meryl Streep] probably doesn’t even know it still exists, costume curator Michael McDonald recently told the outlet during a Zoom interview. Streep wore the ensemble for her role as Imogen Parrott in the 1975 production of Trelawny of the ‘Wells’ at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and audiences can now admire the craftsmanship that went into creating it when the museum opens in the future. days. The veteran actress made her Broadway debut nearly 50 years ago. Streep was dressed in an ivory-colored Edwardian costume, carefully sewn with trapunto lace and an antique gaze stitch as she took the Broadway stage, the outlet detailed. Courtesy of Nolan Doran via Vanity Fair Isn’t it amazing, all these beautiful and super intense details? chimed McDonalds colleague Lisa Zinni, the museum’s costume and props curator. However, they also noted that before the dress was put on display, a torn sleeve had to be repaired and restored. It’s the finish of this dress that makes it spectacular, McDonald added. There’s all that lace and appliqués on top. It was clever how they created multiple jackets and long coats for her to wear over the same dress to give different looks throughout the play. The look was created by legendary costume designer Theoni V. Aldredge, who was also the mastermind behind some of the most memorable costumes from the original productions.

