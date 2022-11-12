Loewe’s Real-World Pixelated Fashion Breaks My Brains Out





The intersections between real life and digital are very important right now. We’ve seen many fashion brands “enter the metaverse” with virtual collections. But Spanish fashion house Loewe has come full circle with a realistic pixel art-inspired fashion collection – and people are confused. What? How? Can this be real? are the typical responses on TikTok and Twitter to Loewe’s fashion show for the launch of its SS23 collection. The event featured IRL clothing that looked straight out of Minecraft, but, yes, it’s actually real clothing (if you’re more into the virtual world, check out our guide, What is the Metaverse? ). The next line is a creative pixel collection from Spanish fashion house Loewe. Does this remind you of something ? That’s right, the world’s best-selling game, Minecraft. The collaboration is not official – rather the toy served as a source of inspiration. #wtf #minecraft pic.twitter.com/mciUb4Mm8fOctober 3, 2022 See more Shown at Paris Fashion Week, Loewe’s chunky pixel designs appear to use stiff fabric to create clever 3D seams with blocky outlines that perfectly capture the look of pixel art, right down to actual hoodie cords. jagged pixel size. The effect works when viewed in 2D – the pieces appear to have no backs – but they have more movement than you might expect (at first we thought the details might just be painted on ). Close-up on Loewe’s pixel fashion collection (Image credit: Loewe) “I’m so confused, what does it look like and where can I find one to wow people.” one person wrote on Twitter. “Designer clothes that I would really like to buy. The illusion alone is worth it. It would look so good on display or to wear once in a while just to disturb people’s minds,” said said someone else. Here are more reactions. Others have compared the collection to everything from children’s costumes to A-ha’s famous Take on Me video. We all know where they got their inspiration from pic.twitter.com/SWcQXvtNGANovember 11, 2022 See more me when i accidentally bumped into a villager and now it’s 34 sticks for an emerald pic.twitter.com/V0MD4PKralNovember 10, 2022 See more Welcome to AliExpress 2012 kind of mood🤔 pic.twitter.com/fhXhXxMwatNovember 10, 2022 See more The pixel line appears to be just the track, at least for now. We are not sure whether to wear them. Again, it’s very well executed, and we’d probably be more willing to pay for this IRL pixel fashion than for Meta’s virtual clothing or Ralph Lauren’s Fortnite collection. Read more:

