Edie Campbell on Designing a Capsule Collection for Sunspel and Her Favorite Reality Shows





LONDON What does it take to compel Edie Campbell to design a capsule collection? I really like it when I went to the factory in Leicester, it smelled of tea and biscuits, the model spoke to WWD about her new venture with the British brand Solar. No more WWD The other factor that convinced her is that the brand designed t-shirts for James Bond while continuing to operate in a sustainable production mode. The small collection she designed is made up of a series of pieces inspired by menswear. Campbell wore the mustard yellow cable sweater on the Zoom call, which she jokingly admitted she had worn for four days. Men have a pretty reliable kind of uniform, when they put on something well made, it looks good. I wanted to translate this into a capsule for women. It takes a little time to get dressed, she said. Campbell, who turned 32 in September, confessed that now I feel more and more settled in how I dress and what I want to look like. The clothes in which I feel most comfortable and in which I express myself with precision are classics of men’s fashion. Jarvis Cocker, Harry Wormwood (Danny DeVitos’ character in Matilda) and David Bowie were the muses she turned to when designing the pieces, from the double-breasted checkered blazer to the tweed coat; polo shirts and funnel neck tops in light knit and fitted trousers. The collection was photographed by longtime Campbell collaborator Alasdair McLellan in the English countryside. In her own personal life, she remembered the cool girl two years above her at school, whom she would take style inspiration from, such as wearing shoes without soles. These days, she scours eBay for a bargain. I found a few sellers who I assume are factory seconds. This seller will have everything from Haider Ackermann to really nice luxury things, she said. The story continues I watch so much trash TV. I’m a sucker for reality TV, Campbell said, listing her favorites such as Married at First Sight, Love Island, Under the Deck and Selling the OC If she could be on a reality TV show, what would it be? In fact, I might like to be on Selling the OC or sell sunset. There’s an English version and I think I could do it, Campbell said. For now, Campbell will be content to sell Solar. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

