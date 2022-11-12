Kelsea Ballerini responds after wearing the same dress as Mackenzie Porter at the CMA Awards





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Kelsea Ballerini posted a hilarious response after wearing the same dress as Mackenzie Porter to the 2022 CMA Awards. The country music singer took to TikTok on Nov. 10 where she posted a video about the red carpet faux pas. His gift: blue is the moment. It gives: great minds are alike. It gives: I immediately put on a green dress because she was so beautiful in it. His gift: don’t you dare to make one that wore it better? or side by side is rude, she continued, before casually launching into a lyric from Lizzos’ song, About Damn Time. Feeling difficult, walking in my Balenci-ussies, trying to bring out the fabulous, she playfully sang. On November 9, the singers turned heads as they walked the CMAs red carpet wearing the exact same blue Balenciaga dress. The long blue dress was worn for the first time by Kim Kardashian at the Oscars vanity lounge party in March. The scuba dress, from the Balenciagas Fall/Winter 2022 collection, also features a high neck with cutouts in the back and a train. Ballerini wore a version of the dress with built-in blue gloves, much like Kardashian did, while Porter went gloveless and accessorized with matching blue drop earrings. Many fans praised Kelsea Ballerini’s response and applauded the I Quit Drinking singer for her elegant handling of the accidental pairing moment. You are definitely a classy girl! I love your positive response! a TikTok user commented. Kelsea class act! Way to handle this as a woman and a professional, someone else said. Don’t you think for a moment that you didn’t KILL THIS DRESS! A fan wrote: You handled this situation like a champ!! You were gorgeous last night!! while another person said: Haha women support women! Damn yes! In August, Kelsea Ballerini borrowed a dress from Shania Twain to wear to the 2022 ACM Honors. Marc Bouwer’s iconic white dress was made famous by singer Any Man of Mine at the 1999 Grammy Awards. Ballerini said she wanted to wear the dress to honor Twain, who gave the tribute a stamp of approval. She looks gorgeous. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it, Twain said at the time. It was an amazing night for me at the Grammys. This dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see her alive again.

