9 Best Breast Forms for Reliable Fit and Comfortable Uplift

For those times when a bra won’t work with your outfit but you don’t want to give up lift and support, tape can save the day. Comprised of a strip of fabric with an adhesive backing, duct tape is a customizable alternative to a sticky bra because you can cut and shape it to your natural curves. It’s a useful bra substitute when your clothes feature a strapless, backless, or low-cut silhouette, giving you invisible support under virtually any garment.

Most people think that breast tape can only be used to pull up to create a lifted/supported breast, Hollywood style Tracy Chapoff said. In fact, you can make almost any neckline with tape. [It] can work with anything from high necklines to plunging necklines (think a button up blazer with nothing underneath), bandeau and strapless.

Another advantage of breast tape is that it completely includes the waistline. Larger breasts are the perfect candidate for duct tape, Shapoff says.

And because most breast tapes are labeled as waterproof, they should last all day and even withstand sweating or swimming.

If you’re trying to choose between a sticky bra and tape, a professional stylist Ariel Barrel has some tips: An easy way to remember this is: If your back is showing, go for a sticky bra. If your chest is exposed, get breast tape. In general, clingy bras will help provide shape and a push-up effect when you need to go bare back, while the bust band will give lift and support with plunging necklines.

[Boob tape is] amazing if you’re looking for lift or cleavage help, but it will do very little if you’re looking for something to add shape, structure or plumpness, editorial stylist Daniel Gaines Explain.

Whether you’re going for a bold holiday look or just want a low-key bra alternative, breast tape will stick to anything (literally). Ahead, we chat with fashion experts about the best boob bands to try and how to apply them like a pro.

How you wear tape depends on the figure you’re working with, but there are some general tips to follow.

Have a pair of scissors handy when using tape, as you’ll need to cut the strips or shapes as you stick, Shapoff says. You can look at yourself in a mirror to measure and cut the tape if necessary. If you’re going for a lifted look, you’ll want to place strips of tape vertically across your breasts, working up towards your shoulders. However, Shapoff notes, when doing styles like strapless, you’d stick horizontally rather than vertically on each side. Often the adhesive tape comes with instructions and diagrams to guide you to the perfect fit.

When you’re ready to stick the adhesive side on, make sure you’re applying to clean, dry skin that’s free of lotions and oils. This will help the adhesive stick as long as possible. A little rubbing alcohol will also prime the skin well if you need to remove skin products, says Tunnell.

She also recommends using nipple covers as protection under the boob tape to avoid unnecessary irritation on your most sensitive areas. And when it’s time to take it off, be sure to use hot water and some type of body oil, advises Shapoff. Never tear it directly from the skin as it can irritate and even scar depending on the strength of the adhesive.

$13 to Amazon Amazon This affordable band is one of Shapoff’s top recommendations for a bra alternative. It comes in four shades and comes with a pair of invisible concealers for extra coverage.

$23 to Nordström, Shop and Turn Nordström Available in a range of skin tones, as well as black and white, Shapoff loves the durability of this waterproof chest band. It’s also top-rated among reviewers, with one saying it works like magic.

$38 to Nordström and Brassybra Brassybra No cutting is necessary for this waterproof tape recommended by Tunnell and Shapoff. Brassybra is made with this amazing medical-grade adhesive that really conforms to your body to feel like a second skin, says Tunnell. It is waterproof and sweat resistant while breathing like cotton. It’s guaranteed to stay!

$22 From $14 at Amazon Amazon An insider tip that will save you money in the long run: try sports tape instead. I generally don’t buy fashion marketed chest bands anymore because you can get KT sports bands for a fraction of the price and it’s basically the same exact product, Gaines shares. It is very strong and made for sport, so sweating is not a problem!

$74 $60 to good lines good lines For a customizable set of alternative bra adhesives, Shapoff says go with this party pack. Good Lines offers a complete Party Pack, including pre-cut shapes, a roll of tape, nipple covers and you can choose your level of adhesive, the stylist shares. They are also hypoallergenic and waterproof.

$25 to Turn and free people Turn Nue is waterproof, sweat-resistant and comes with a 16.5-foot roll, so it’s great for covering larger areas without running out of tape quickly, Shapoff shares. Reviewers vouch for its stickiness, with one saying I can’t recommend this product highly enough. I was at a wedding for eight hours in 90 degree heat. I am also a 36D. Everything held up without a problem. If you’re wondering if this is for you… IT IS. You understand.

$11 to Turn Where $17 $13 to Amazon Turn Booby Tape is my favorite boob tape, Tunnell says of the celebrity-endorsed brand. It’s really supportive, comes in a lovely range of colors and defies gravity. You really can make any bra shape for any size breast, giving our busty girls lots of freedom and comfort.

$49 to Shop and Distress Distress With five options that include cup sizes from 32A to 30K, Shapoff says the Noods Pre-Cut Breast Tape has the widest and widest size range. A verified buyer says I wear a 38HH and had my doubts. I’m tired of strapless bras that don’t support anything and hollow out my sides. … [This] the product actually lasted all day and gave me the confidence to move on! Thanks…i’m hooked!