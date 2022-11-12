Just Russ: 15-year-old Detroit fashion designer is making a name for himself in Hollywood

Fashion designer Russell Hughes IV is only 15 years old and already doing big things in the fashion industry.

Russell Hughes IV is as creative as he is hungry, and his growing appetite has taken him far – but he’s not yet satisfied.

The ambitious 15-year-old from Detroit is an aspiring fashion designer whose high-profile work has already graced red carpets and been worn by Hollywood starlets and will be seen in music videos.

One such starlet who dons her job regularly includes her own mother, La’Britney, known for singing as an R&B singer and for her rise to fame with her single “Actin’ Funny” featuring Kash Doll.

La’Britney (who goes by her first name) is also a cast member of “Love and hip-hop: Hollywood” in season five and is currently on the ALLBLK reality show “Notorious Queens.”

Hughes told the Michigan Chronicle that growing up he always had a “strong” interest and passion for the arts and fashion.

“Especially still being around him in the house all the time,” Hughes said, adding that her mom was still sewing things and her best friend was a designer. “So I’ve always been around these things all my life.”

More recently, Hughes has begun to dabble in fashion designing runway-ready, curvy clothes and stunning dresses that can’t help but turn heads.

“Over the last few years it’s been a very big interest for me, but it’s something I did and I knew it would happen at some point,” Hughes said, adding he had already achieved a lot. of recognition for his work with a recent interest from LA Fashion Week who requested that his work be included in their show.

Drawings by Hughes and dresses are planned for her IV Attire Holiday dress collection.

All parts will be exclusively sold to lanationshop.com.

Hughes, who moved to California a few months ago, said since moving to the Golden State to be closer to her mother and find better opportunities in the fashion industry, things have been looking up.

“Since I’ve been here, I did a lot of design and styling work,” he said, adding that he did his mum’s hair when she attended the Doja Cat album release party. He also styled her recently for a dress she wore to the BMI Pop Awards.

The public response to La’Britney’s fly outfits doesn’t disappoint, which he describes as a gratifying thing.

“I think it’s definitely like a good thing you could say, like a gratifying feeling,” he said. “It’s nice to see that [because] it feels like so early in my journey. I’m privileged to like going this far forward and being able to keep pretty much at the same pace as other designs are.

La’Britney told the Michigan Chronicle that her son was doing his thing and making a name for himself.

“Russell is an innovative creative with the ability to visualize and bring it to life, whether through fashion, painting or construction,” La’Britney said. “I saw his talents from an early age and made sure to put him in environments that would help him flourish.

“I’m very proud of Russell and a huge fan of his latest designs with IV Attire. I’m honored to be his mother and model, lol. It’s a blessing to see him turn his passion into a successful business. I know that he will take her to the moon and beyond.

Hughes said his Detroit roots largely prepared him for his move to California and he enjoyed his home base.

“Black fashion in Detroit is very different,” he said, adding that compared to black fashion in California, there are differences and similarities that point to a common sense of street style (with a touch of glitz). ) ranging from oversized jewelry to a more global culture. clothes, all of which wink at people by reminding them of where they came from.

“I think when it comes to loving black fashion in general, I think there are actually similarities depending on what parts you’re in,” he said.

Hughes, who is currently attending visual arts school in California, said her ultimate dream is to one day have a major, established brand with numerous warehouses stocking her collection. “Just being a global brand is great. … I’m just very excited for what the future holds and I’m going to keep working hard every day and keep pushing.

For more information or to learn more about Hughes’ holiday collection, visit lanationshop.com and facebook.com/lanationshop.