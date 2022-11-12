Fashion
The Crowd: 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show Raises $1.6M to Feed the Hungry of OC
The invitation called for a fashion show at 11:30 a.m. to be presented in the grand foyer of the René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa. The production would mark the presentation of the 30th anniversary runway fashion which has been the Harvesters’ signature rally in support of the Orange County Food Bank.
Several hundred best-dressed women and a contingent of fashion-forward men turned out for a pre-show champagne reception hosted by world-class Baccarat, purveyors of the French art of living, showing off its tableware elegant and artistic, its crystal and decoration as the crowd toasted the 30th anniversary event tasting samples of the JCB N21 Crmant and N69 Sparkling Rose collection. It was the perfect start to another midweek morning on the Orange Coast.
The entourage slid from the bubbly breakfast on the mezzanine level of the Segerstrom Concert Hall to the lobby level, where designers created an original seating plan of curvilinear plexiglass chairs arranged in the shape of a swirling snake . Seats meandered across the expanse of the contemporary limestone-floored lobby with its soaring architectural ceiling, white walls, and floor-to-ceiling glass. The fashion show and its models walked down the aisles created by the winding pattern of chair placement, a brilliant idea. Everyone had a front row seat.
To say that this fashion show would only take place here in Orange County is neither hype nor hyperbole. That’s a fact. Every person present was beyond dressed to impress. Most of the women wore elaborate clothes. Indeed, the crowd itself was the spectacle, to some degree. Today, that level of glamor wouldn’t be on display in Los Angeles, New York, or even Paris. Maybe Dallas, but nowhere else.
Without a doubt, even given the high style of the participants, the star of the show was Oscar de la Rentas’ pre-spring and spring 2023 collection. In true Parisian runway style, show producers used the lobby’s grand floating staircase for the entrance descent of magnificent models arriving from the rafters in a dazzling collection of fashion and art, taking the women of the day to the evening, from social to nuptial and beyond.
The collection carries a theme of the glory of nature, floral embroidery, silver and gold leaf, shimmering accents tied to the abundance of spring awakening in all life forms. The season’s colors, from icy pink to pale celadon to cerulean baby blue, are executed in luxurious fabric on ultra-mini-long skirts to ball gowns. An exceptional blue dress, with bare shoulders and flowing, is worthy of Cinderella. The bridal entrance caused gasps from the audience.
In an artistic trance, the show ended and guests were directed to Argyros Plaza for an al fresco lunch. Long rectangular picnic tables seated groups of donors in festive meals. The setting was lovely, upbeat and relaxed.
The whole day was chaired in style by Gail Haft. It was supported by a wide range of the community, including donors Michelle Merage, Lily and Paul Meragethe Comrie Family, Jacquie and Michael Casey, Casey Lesherthe Croul familythe james and Gladys Slavik family, Erica and jerry finkand Laura and Tim Vanderhookamong many others.
Making this success a reality included the contribution of the planning committee. Among the dedicated workers were Susan Etchandy, Ashley Fella, Nathalie Hymel, Cindy Moraux, Jennifer Segerstrom and Anne Smith. The main sponsors were City National Bank, Baccarat, Casey Lesher and South Coast Plaza.
Founded in 1992, Harvesters was born out of a passion for Jill JohnsonTucker and Jennifer Van Bergh for the purpose of funding the insufficient needs of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. The original fashion show fundraiser was a working effort between a dozen friends that expanded to 50 women who showed up and raised $65,000 for Second Harvest when the goal was 5,000. $.
Partnering with South Coast Plaza in 1995 and continuing each year to the present day, over $14.5 million has been raised to feed food insecure people in one of the most prosperous regions of the country. What does that suggest, given the needs across America?
The Harvesters proudly report that the 30th Fashion Show and Luncheon raised $1.6 million. A triumph of nearly three decades of building a dream that began with a goal of raising $5,000. The need remains great as the new decade begins. The reality of the situation is difficult to grasp. It is no less real.
In the next edition of the crowd, scheduled for November 20, will include a follow-up story about designer George Esquival, special guest and donor at the Reapers’ Table who once relied on Second Harvest food as a boy. Esquival came to give back. Her story is one of survival, of defying the odds and, ultimately, of inspiration. It is a must.
To learn more about the Second Harvest Food Bank, visit feedoc.org/harvesters.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/opinion/story/2022-11-11/the-crowd-30th-annual-harvesters-fashion-show-raises-1-6-million-to-feed-o-c-s-hungry
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Crowd: 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show Raises $1.6M to Feed the Hungry of OC
- The tables are turned as England and Pakistan revisit that MCG night in 1992
- Women’s Ice Hockey: Cadets Keep Rolling With Win Over Castleton
- At G20, Biden to ask Xi Jinping to help contain North Korea’s ‘worst tendencies’; will not meet Saudi prince MBS
- 5 Bollywood movies that culminated at the airport
- Hear top GOP pollsters’ advice for Trump
- Fingerprints and ETAs: Why Traveling to the Island of Ireland Is More Difficult for EU Citizens
- Plane!’ Creator David Zucker Says Hollywood Is Destroying Comedy” — World of Reel
- Lakeland Tennis Star Signs Featuring the State of Mississippi
- How to wear Saint Laurent’s S/S 23 maxi dress trend
- USGS – NBC Bay Area
- Bengaluru: PM Modi inaugurated the glitzy Kempegowda T2 International Airport. look