The Crowd: 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show Raises $1.6M to Feed the Hungry of OC

The invitation called for a fashion show at 11:30 a.m. to be presented in the grand foyer of the René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa. The production would mark the presentation of the 30th anniversary runway fashion which has been the Harvesters’ signature rally in support of the Orange County Food Bank.

Several hundred best-dressed women and a contingent of fashion-forward men turned out for a pre-show champagne reception hosted by world-class Baccarat, purveyors of the French art of living, showing off its tableware elegant and artistic, its crystal and decoration as the crowd toasted the 30th anniversary event tasting samples of the JCB N21 Crmant and N69 Sparkling Rose collection. It was the perfect start to another midweek morning on the Orange Coast.

Harvesters President Gail Haft, Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker, Harvesters Co-Founder Jill Johnson Tucker and Major Donor Jennifer Segerstrom at the 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon to Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts from Costa Mesa. (Ryan Miller)

The entourage slid from the bubbly breakfast on the mezzanine level of the Segerstrom Concert Hall to the lobby level, where designers created an original seating plan of curvilinear plexiglass chairs arranged in the shape of a swirling snake . Seats meandered across the expanse of the contemporary limestone-floored lobby with its soaring architectural ceiling, white walls, and floor-to-ceiling glass. The fashion show and its models walked down the aisles created by the winding pattern of chair placement, a brilliant idea. Everyone had a front row seat.

To say that this fashion show would only take place here in Orange County is neither hype nor hyperbole. That’s a fact. Every person present was beyond dressed to impress. Most of the women wore elaborate clothes. Indeed, the crowd itself was the spectacle, to some degree. Today, that level of glamor wouldn’t be on display in Los Angeles, New York, or even Paris. Maybe Dallas, but nowhere else.

Without a doubt, even given the high style of the participants, the star of the show was Oscar de la Rentas’ pre-spring and spring 2023 collection. In true Parisian runway style, show producers used the lobby’s grand floating staircase for the entrance descent of magnificent models arriving from the rafters in a dazzling collection of fashion and art, taking the women of the day to the evening, from social to nuptial and beyond.

The collection carries a theme of the glory of nature, floral embroidery, silver and gold leaf, shimmering accents tied to the abundance of spring awakening in all life forms. The season’s colors, from icy pink to pale celadon to cerulean baby blue, are executed in luxurious fabric on ultra-mini-long skirts to ball gowns. An exceptional blue dress, with bare shoulders and flowing, is worthy of Cinderella. The bridal entrance caused gasps from the audience.

Jill Johnson Tucker and Jennifer Van Bergh, founders of Harvesters in 1992, attend the fashion show and luncheon to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. (Doug Gifford)

In an artistic trance, the show ended and guests were directed to Argyros Plaza for an al fresco lunch. Long rectangular picnic tables seated groups of donors in festive meals. The setting was lovely, upbeat and relaxed.

The whole day was chaired in style by Gail Haft. It was supported by a wide range of the community, including donors Michelle Merage, Lily and Paul Meragethe Comrie Family, Jacquie and Michael Casey, Casey Lesherthe Croul familythe james and Gladys Slavik family, Erica and jerry finkand Laura and Tim Vanderhookamong many others.

A model walks to show off Oscar de la Renta’s fashions at the Harvesters fashion show on October 11. (John Eckmier)

Making this success a reality included the contribution of the planning committee. Among the dedicated workers were Susan Etchandy, Ashley Fella, Nathalie Hymel, Cindy Moraux, Jennifer Segerstrom and Anne Smith. The main sponsors were City National Bank, Baccarat, Casey Lesher and South Coast Plaza.

Founded in 1992, Harvesters was born out of a passion for Jill JohnsonTucker and Jennifer Van Bergh for the purpose of funding the insufficient needs of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. The original fashion show fundraiser was a working effort between a dozen friends that expanded to 50 women who showed up and raised $65,000 for Second Harvest when the goal was 5,000. $.

Partnering with South Coast Plaza in 1995 and continuing each year to the present day, over $14.5 million has been raised to feed food insecure people in one of the most prosperous regions of the country. What does that suggest, given the needs across America?

Georgina Jacobson and Natalie Pickup enjoy drinks at the 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on October 11 in Costa Mesa. (Molly OKeeffe)

The Harvesters proudly report that the 30th Fashion Show and Luncheon raised $1.6 million. A triumph of nearly three decades of building a dream that began with a goal of raising $5,000. The need remains great as the new decade begins. The reality of the situation is difficult to grasp. It is no less real.

In the next edition of the crowd, scheduled for November 20, will include a follow-up story about designer George Esquival, special guest and donor at the Reapers’ Table who once relied on Second Harvest food as a boy. Esquival came to give back. Her story is one of survival, of defying the odds and, ultimately, of inspiration. It is a must.

Jassel Kaye, shoe designer and donor George Esquivel and Clara Paye enjoy the 30th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (Molly OKeeffe)

To learn more about the Second Harvest Food Bank, visit feedoc.org/harvesters.

