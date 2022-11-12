Must Read: Fashion Brands Are Already Rethinking NFTs, The Race To Create The First Sustainable Cult Sneaker





Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Friday. How the NFT market is already raising questions for fashion brands

One of the most incentivizing aspects of NFTs for fashion brands is that with every secondary sale, the original designer receives royalties in perpetuity. Typically, each time a physical item linked to an NFT (a code on a blockchain) is transferred to a new owner, the NFT itself generates 5% sales value and transfers it to the brand. origin from which it was sold. However, in order to attract more collectors with lower prices and fees, those in the NFT marketplace are leaving it up to buyers to decide if they want to pay the royalties, leaving many fashion brands wondering if it makes sense. to dive into the NFT. world at all. {fashion company} The race to create the first sustainable cult sneaker

For Glossy, Zofia Zwieglinska explores the ongoing challenge of sustainability-focused sneaker brands (like On Running and Allbirds) to create the first cult sneaker made from responsible materials. “Our goal is to demonstrate that it is possible to reuse carbon emissions and lead the way as a climate-focused innovator in performance footwear and apparel. Our CleanCloud proof of concept is a significant step forward and also signals that there is still important work to be done,” said Nils Altrogge, Head of Technology Innovation at On Running.Bright} Scroll to continue Susan Alexandra publishes the first Judaica collection

The designer known for her quirky, colorful and distinctively beaded accessories leaned more towards homewares, especially Judaica. The collection includes a watermelon-shaped glass menorah, glass candle holders, mezuzahs, yarmulkes and new jewelry. “I wanted to create a fun and fresh way to incorporate Judaica into your daily life. These pieces can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of religious affiliation,” says brand founder Susan Korn. The collection is available in store now on SusanAlexandra.com. {Fashionista Inbox} Topicals founder is the youngest black woman to raise $10 million in funding

Olamide Olowe, the 26-year-old founder of Topicals, has become the youngest black woman to raise more than $2 million in venture capital, according to Forbes. Olowe’s brand is the fastest growing skincare brand at Sephora and focuses on raising awareness of the link between mental health and skin conditions. Reflecting on his former experience as an intern at Shea Moisture, Olowe said, “At Shea Moisture, there was a philosophy of doing well by doing good. It inspired me to create Topicals with a social mission.” {Forbes} Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2022/11/fashion-brands-nft-royalties-loopholes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

