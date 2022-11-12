Sangita Patel Wows Fans in Her Bodycon Red Leatherette Dress: “Gorgeous!”





Sangita Patel stuns in a vibrant faux leather bodycon dress via Instagram/ @sangita.patel Sangita Patel is a lady in red! On Thursday, the “ET Canada” personality took to Instagram to share a Instagram Reel, in which she poses in a bold, red, strapless faux leather bodycon dress paired with strappy red high heels. She teamed the look with a sleek, braided ponytail. Patel admitted to her more than 143,000 followers in the caption that while she usually doesn’t like to wear red, this Zara dress changed her mind. “I see red”, she wrote. “I hate wearing red but this dress makes me change my mind, hmm. More red?!” “Besides, I was too lazy to wash my hair and the dry shampoo was like, ‘Honey! It’s a ponytail'” Patel added. In the comments, fans were quick to swoon over the Canadian TV host’s “spicy” look. “Red suits you perfectly! one fan commented, while another added“OK, spicy mom. Red is definitely your color and you look ripped. I love it!” “How can you hate wearing the color red when you look absolutely stunning in it?! The song ‘Lady In Red’ immediately came to mind when I saw this pic,” someone said. ‘other. wrote. A person intervened: “This dress is made for you.” “You are a firecracker!” a fan wrote. “Yeah, more red! It looks great on you, Sangita! And I love the braided ponytail!” writing another one. In September, fans applauded Patel for looking ‘ripped off’ in another faux leather bodycon dress of Anthropology. She teamed the plunging dress with a pair of brown metallic heeled pumps from Aldo and sparkly earrings. “This dress!” she said, before admitting that the dress wasn’t the most practical. “What the hip is going on?! Caught me just fine. Couldn’t climb the stairs.” “The length, the material, the cut, the metallic heels, I can feel it”, she wrote before asking her fans if they also think the dress is a keeper. “Keep it, right? » The story continues Patel supporters met her video with praise for “serving up the perfect fall look”. “Serving the perfect fall look. Go, queen. You look gorgeous as always!” a fan commented, while another wrote, “You look sensational”, alongside several flame emojis. “I love the Sangita dress, you look so pretty as always!” added another one. A fan commented : “I love that dress on you!” “Ummm, that looks amazing on you! You better save that,” someone else weighed. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and instagram.

